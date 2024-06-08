The latest news in the search for Dr Michael Mosley has seen his four children fly out to Symi to help scour the island for any sign of their father.

As well as that, his brother Arthur has broken his silence on the search for his brother.

The two new developments come as rescuers warn it’s becoming a “race against time” to find the TV doctor.

The TV doctor was last seen three days ago (Credit: YouTube)

Dr Michael Mosley latest: Doctor’s four children join search efforts

Dr Michael Mosley, 67, was last seen on Wednesday (June 5) after waving goodbye to his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, and their friends and heading off on a hike back to their holiday home on his own.

Six hours later, when Dr Mosley hadn’t returned, Clare raised the alarm. Now, three days after he was last seen, his children have arrived on the island.

Officials have confirmed that Alexander, Jack, Daniel and Katherine – who are all adults – were yesterday scouring the stony route where he was known to have walked after leaving his wife on the beach.

His wife has also been searching the island.

CCTV images show that Dr Mosley made it to the town of Pedi (Credit: BBC)

Dr Mosley’s brother: ‘Accidents like this can happen’

Meanwhile, Dr Mosley’s brother Arthur has broken the family’s silence on the This Morning star’s disappearance.

He said: “We are very shocked and perplexed by what has happened. His children have now all gone to Greece and are walking the path trying to find him. We know as much as what the police and the media has reported, and hope there’s a good outcome.”

He then added: “Unfortunately, when you get to Michael’s age, accidents like this can happen.”

Arthur added that his brother had been in “good spirits” before he went on holiday.

Rescue workers claim he took a wrong turn

Further images not shared with the media are said to show Dr Mosley later walking up a treacherous mountainous path from the town at about 2pm.

Two rescue workers claimed it’s very easy to get lost along the trail as it goes inland and doesn’t follow the sea. The path is a three-hour route back to Symi Town, where Dr Mosley was staying with his wife Clare and another couple who they are friends with.

