This Morning star Michelle Elman has opened up further about her split from her fiancé following his cheating.

The life coach revealed this week that she caught her fiancé cheating just 24 hours after they became engaged. She appeared on This Morning on May 1, where she revealed he was asking for her back.

Now, Michelle has spoken in a new interview where she revealed she and her fiancé had been trying for a baby.

Michelle said she and her fiancé were trying for a baby before their split (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Elman fiancé

Speaking to OK!, Michelle said they had been “trying for a baby for months” as they hoped to start a family together. She added: “I’ve been going through the worst health and he’s held my hand through that. My dad’s been in hospital, he’s held my hand through that. It doesn’t eradicate the love.”

Michelle went on to say that she was receiving congratulation cards following the engagement. She said: “I was arriving home to congratulations cards. For weeks, every time my phone buzzed it was a congratulation. I hadn’t said anything publicly, so every day I just responded to two messages. That’s all I could deal with for three weeks was two messages a day.”

Michelle regularly appears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The expert then discussed her appearance on This Morning and gushed over hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard for their “reassurance”.

I’ve been going through the worst health and he’s held my hand through that.

She added: “The whole This Morning team is amazing. From the moment I walked in, Cat was just so compassionate, she came into the makeup room and gave me a massive hug. Ben said to me how brave I was, how courageous I was. They were so reassuring.”

This week, Michelle spoke to Ben and Cat about her split and explained how she discovered her fiancé had been unfaithful.

Michelle Elman on This Morning

She said: “We got engaged on Saturday and then on the Sunday, I got a DM from a woman who followed me, who’d read all my books.

“She had read my dating book about him and had taken so much advice around it and then just said, ‘Hey, is your fiancé this person?’ I ended up speaking to her for an hour on the phone, found it all out.

“It was one night. He was on a business trip and he went on a dating app.”

She added: “I spoke to him last night just to give him a heads up about today – and he still said that he loves me, he wants me back. And I was the best thing that’s ever happened to him; the last three years were the best years of his life. And he ruined it but he will do anything.”

