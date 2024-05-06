Neighbours star Brian Wenzel dies aged 94 just days before his birthday

Neighbours star Brian Wenzel has died just days before his 95th birthday, his family have announced.

The soap star was also well known for his role in A Country Practice – a role he first debuted in 1981.

Brian has died (Credit: Studio 10 / YouTube)

Neighbours and A Country Practice star Brian Wenzel dies

Brian died at the age of 94. The Australian actor had enjoyed a 75 year career in television and stage.

Over the last two years, he had been living in a nursing home, battling dementia.

His family announced the sad news on Monday.

“Brian’s wife of almost 70 years, Linda, phoned this morning to relay the news of his passing, saying he died peacefully,” Woman’s Day magazine said.

Brian enjoyed a career that lasted 75 years (Credit: Channel 7 / YouTube)

Tributes to Brian

A close friend of Brian’s also told the publication: “He enjoyed one heck of a career, was one of the nicest people, loved his fans and appreciated the fact that he was so loved.”

His long-time agent, Jennifer Hennessy, also paid tribute. “It is with great sadness that we remember the life of beloved Australian actor Brian Wenzel,” she said.

“His iconic and revered performances spanned multiple Australian generations with his wit and humour shining through to the end.

“A passionate family man and devoted Carlton supporter leaves an irreplaceable mark on the Australian film and television industry.”

Brian was best known for his role in A Country Practice (Credit: Seven Network / YouTube)

Life and career of Neighbours star Brian Wenzel

Brian’s career started when he was just 17 when he took part in a comedy stage show.

Over the next 75 years, Brian appeared in a range of TV and stage shows. Some shows he appeared in include Boney, Homicide, Matlock Police, and Division 4.

In 1981, he began playing Sgt. Frank Gilroy in A Country Practice. He played the role until 1993, appearing in 940 episodes in the process.

In 1995, he appeared in Neighbours as Gordon “Flakey the Clown” Orchard. He appeared in 6 episodes in total.

His final role came in 2014 when he appeared in John Doe: Vigilante.

In 1983, he won a Logie Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series for his role in A Country Practice.

