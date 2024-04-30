Brian McCardie, who played Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, has died at the age of 59, his family has announced.

The actor, who played the original leader of the OCG who groomed Matthew ‘Dot’ Cotton as a teenager, passed away on Sunday (April 28).

His sister announced the news on Twitter today (April 30).

Line of Duty actor Brian McCardie dies ‘suddenly’

Sarah McCardie wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many.”

She then shared more about the circumstances of her brother’s death, saying: “Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.”

Sarah then paid tribute to his acting career, adding: “A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon.

“We love him and will miss him greatly. Please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead.”

Tributes pour in

Fans of the series have started to pay tribute to Brian.

One commented on his sister’s post: “So sorry to hear this news.” Another added: “So sorry for your loss.”

“Tremendously sad news. Brian McCardie was a terrific actor and lovely guy. Sincere condolences to his family and friends,” another then said.

The star’s agent United Agents said: “We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian McCardie‘s sudden death. He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent. Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

