Peter Andre admits ‘the clock is ticking’ as he shares his baby name shortlist with wife Emily

Peter Andre has admitted he and wife Emily still haven’t chosen a baby name for their daughter.

The couple, who welcomed their third child together earlier this month, can’t seem to decide on what to call their new daughter.

Peter has given several glimpses into their naming process, however, they don’t seem to be getting any closer.

Now, Peter has admitted that the “clock is ticking”, as he breaks down a few names he would like to give his baby girl.

Peter Andre baby name update

Peter wrote in his column for OK! this week: “Emily has been making an amazing recovery since the birth… but as I write this we still don’t have a name!”

The star explained that he and Emily are in the same predicament they were in when they welcomed their daughter Amelia – who they didn’t name for weeks!

He continued: “We went round in circles for weeks, but it’s not until you meet a baby that you truly know their name. We don’t have long now until we need to register her, so the clock is ticking.”

Peter also revealed some names on his shortlist, sharing: “I loved Olivia, Charlotte and Athena, but Emily didn’t get too excited about those, so they’re off the table. It’s a big decision!”

Peter has previously admitted in his weekly OK! column that there is a reason behind their indecision.

He claimed: “We are still no closer to a name for our newest bundle of joy! Any time Emily and I talk about it, it just gets put aside.

“Since Emily and I agreed for her to be the one to choose, it seems to have slowed down the process even more, LOL. She is recovering after all, so I totally get it.”

Peter Andre wife

Peter recently took to social media to pay tribute to Emily, who he wed in 2015.

In an Instagram video, the singer was shown cradling his newborn daughter. He gushed: “The love I have for our baby is one thing.

“The love I have for Emily is another love altogether. What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us. We all love Bubba so much.

“And she STILL has no name.”

