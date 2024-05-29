King Charles and Queen Camilla yet to RSVP to royal wedding of the year due to ‘tension’

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly yet to decide if they will attend what’s being billed as the royal wedding of the year.

It seems it isn’t just the monarch’s busy schedule that has slowed down their response – familial tension could be the root of the issue.

Just weeks after Prince Harry was allegedly snubbed by King Charles whilst visiting the UK, Harry has reportedly bowed out of attending the nuptials. This was said to be over concerns his attendance would be “awkward”.

Now, it has come to light that perhaps King Charles and Queen Camilla are harbouring old resentment when it comes to attending royal weddings.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in ‘snub’ to royal wedding

The King and Queen are yet to confirm whether they will attend the Duke of Westminster’s wedding to Olivia Henson, according to reports.

In fact, their lack of response has highlighted a previous time the couple decided against attending a wedding ceremony. The couple declined an invitation to the wedding of the Duke’s sister, 20 years ago.

Back in 2004, the pair were invited to Lady Tamara Grosvenor’s wedding. However, at the time, the pair were reportedly informed that they would not be allowed to sit together and that they would even have to arrive to the ceremony separately.

This led to the couple avoiding the event. According to Richard Eden at MailOnline, a source stated: “Their Majesties have not forgotten what happened at the wedding of Hugh’s sister. There is still a lot of tension that exists.”

Royal author Sarah Bradford revealed has since claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was annoyed at the situation. According to the Mirror, an insider at the time said: “Her Majesty is a stickler for protocol. It would be inappropriate for Mrs Parker Bowles to sit beside Prince Charles since she has no official standing.”

Charles instead chose to visit families of soldiers stationed in Iraq at Warminster barracks. Camilla was said to be otherwise engaged.

Monarch returns to royal duties after cancer diagnosis

Despite avoiding this occasion, King Charles has wowed fans with his recent return to royal duties, in wake of his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Especially during his recent trip to the Chelsea Flower Show. This is where many social media users couldn’t help but note just how well he looked.

Many shared their thoughts in the comments section of a post by the Royal Horticultural Society.

One wrote: “Wonderful to see King Charles looking so well.” A second praised: “King looks really well I’m glad to say. Queen is her usual lovely self. Fabulous couple.”

A third also gushed: “So nice to see His Majesty looking so well.” A fourth then chimed in: “His Majesty is looking so well. Good to see him back.”

