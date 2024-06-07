The wedding of the Duke of Westminster took place today but King Charles wasn’t in attendance as a royal author suggested he may have felt “devastated” over missing the event.

Hugh Grosvenor, the godson of King Charles III, married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on Friday (June 7).

However, the monarch wasn’t in attendance. Instead, the Prince of Wales was in attendance for the nuptials.

The Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Westminster wedding

Grant Harrold, Charles’ former royal butler, spoke to OK! about the monarch’s absence.

That will be a bitter pill to swallow and he’ll be devastated.

According to reports, the King couldn’t attend because of his packed schedule as he also undergoes treatment for cancer.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Mr Harrold said: “The Duke of Westminster’s late father was Charles’ best friend. I witnessed the two families together when I worked with Charles and they are so close.

Prince William attended the wedding today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Charles has a special bond with the Duke of Westminster too but if he’s been forced to miss the wedding due to a packed schedule and his ongoing treatment, that will be a bitter pill to swallow and he’ll be devastated.”

He added: “He’d commit to a full work schedule if he could and hates to let people down.”

Olivia looked stunning today (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William attended the nuptials, but without his wife Kate. The Princess of Wales is also undergoing treatment for cancer and has taken a step back from duties.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales shared an update on Kate’s recovery. Along with the King and Queen, William attended a tribute to D-Day veterans in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

In an exchange, one veteran asked Prince William: “I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better?”

The Prince of Wales graciously responded: “Yes… she would have loved to have been here today.”

King Charles missed the wedding today, reportedly due to his packed schedule (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles latest news

Meanwhile, the King and Queen Camilla also visited France on Thursday to mark D-Day. The couple attended the British D-Day memorial in Normandy.

However, William stepped in to attend the international royal engagements instead of Charles. Discussing the move, royal expert Russell Myers said on Lorraine: “I’ve just had it confirmed he’s going to be pulling out of the international engagements which is quite interesting because I imagine his doctors have told him he’s got to slow down.

“It’s been quite a packed schedule. But Prince William will be stepping in for him for the first time.”

The King was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year. He is receiving treatment. Meanwhile, Kate shared her cancer diagnosis in a video message in March.

