Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘set their sights on third child to unite royal family’

In the latest Harry and Meghan news, the Duke and Duchess are allegedly considering having a third child.

However, it seems their intentions aren’t just to grow their family – they have their sights set on easing tension within The Firm.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thinking about growing their brood and feel a new addition could “dramatically” boost spirits within the family.

Could the royals be welcoming another little one?

Harry and Meghan latest

The couple have had their fair share of trials and tribulations – especially since stepping away from the royal fold in recent years. Even their recent tour of Nigeria has ruffled feathers.

Now, the pair are apparently considering welcoming a little brother or sister for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to a source, this won’t just warrant the pitter patter of little feet. A bundle of joy could even help heal alleged issues in their marriage and with their reputation.

Meghan is longing for another baby.

The source claimed to Closer: “Meghan is longing for another baby and is convinced that a third child will help get her and Harry back on track after a rocky few months. The announcement of her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet gave them a huge global boost. Garnering positive headlines worldwide. She’s hoping that as well as the joy it would bring their family, a third baby would give them a much-needed lift.”

They then went on to allege: “Harry was initially hesitant given so much unrest in his family with his father and Kate’s illnesses, but he’s come around to the idea and insisted it may even help give the family the boost it desperately needs right now.

“And Meghan for one is very happy to be seen as saving the monarchy at one of its darkest times in history.”

Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding slammed

The news came shortly after a royal photographer slammed Meghan and Harry’s £32m royal wedding.

In an interview with The Sun, Arthur Edwards admitted that he “hated” the day and described it as “miserable”.

He said: “I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible. Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me.”

Arthur went on to say: “I felt it was deliberate, with the British press. In many ways they were badly treated. Harry was angry at us about things said about Meghan. Some of the things were pretty harsh. Some were pretty unfair. He was angry. I felt we were punished for that.”

Despite the scathing feedback, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to The Sun that the couple appear to have a great marriage.

He said: “All I can say is that the optics [of their marriage] as far as I can see seem fine. The two seem very well matched now, whether or not that’s a favourable comment depends, of course, on your view of them. They have their fans. They’ve also now got quite a few activities, and Megan launching American Riviera Orchard.”

He concluded: “So far as their marriage is concerned, certainly. So far as any public optics are concerned, it seems to me that they seem very well matched.”

Meghan Markle in tears over brand flop

Meanwhile, an expert has alleged that Meghan was left in tears over the recent launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard and the disappointing reception it received.

Speaking to The Mirror, author Tom Quinn said he thinks Meghan would’ve been devastated over the lacklustre response.

He said: “The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her. She cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”

He continued: “She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticised.”

