Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding branded ‘miserable’ in shock attack: ‘Worst royal engagement I ever did’

In Harry and Meghan news, the Duke and Duchess have been slammed with an attack about their famous royal wedding. In fact, one attendee claims it wasn’t as magical as it looked.

Arthur Edwards, a royal photographer, has even stated it was the “worst” royal event he has ever attended. Evidently, he has been to many!

The photographer even went as far as to say he was eager to leave the huge 2018 event, held at St.George’s Chapel in Windsor. Here’s why…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently had a miserable wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In an interview with The Sun, Arthur admitted that he “hated” the day and described it as “miserable”.

He detailed: “I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible. Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me.”

Arthur went on to say: “I felt it was deliberate, with the British press, in many ways they were badly treated. Harry was angry at us about things said about Meghan. Some of the things were pretty harsh. Some were pretty unfair. He was angry and I felt we were punished for that.”

The lavish occasion was reported to have cost £32million and the pair tied the knot in front of 600 guests.

Regardless of how enjoyable the day was, a royal expert has weighed in on just how successful the Duke and Duchess’ marriage is, six years on.

Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to The Sun that the couple seem to be a great match. Describing the ‘optics’ of their marriage, he suggested that they are evidently compatible.

He said: “All I can say is that the optics [of their marriage] as far as I can see seem fine. The two seem very well matched now, whether or not that’s a favourable comment depends, of course, on your view of them. They have their fans. They’ve also now got quite a few activities, and Megan launching American Riviera Orchard.”

Ultimately, he concluded: “So far as their marriage is concerned, certainly, so far as any public optics are concerned, it seems to me that they seem very well matched.”

Prince Harry supposedly punished the press on his big day (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The couple recently enjoyed a whirlwind tour of Nigeria. However, things might not have been all sunshine and rainbows. Apparently, Prince Harry is tiring of living in Meghan’s ‘shadow’, according to one expert.

One expert suggested to OK! that Harry was ‘outshone’ by his wife, during the trip. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK!: “Meghan is a very strong character, very driven, extremely ambitious, and those are the kind of characteristics that mean she will almost always inevitably outshine Harry and grab the attention from him.”

Meanwhile, Duncan continued: “Harry is entirely in her shadow. But he’s never really been at ease with the attention, he’s never really enjoyed it.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

