King Charles ‘joked about searching Prince Harry to see if he was taping their conversation’ before meeting snub

In Prince Harry news, the Duke and the King failed to meet yesterday (Wednesday, May 8) – despite weeks of reports claiming that they would.

The Duke of Sussex was back in the UK this week for a ceremony celebrating a decade of the Invictus Games. It’s his first time in the country since February.

Prince Harry news: King Charles and Duke fail to meet

Yesterday saw Harry attend a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games.

King Charles, meanwhile, was in attendance at the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace.

There was much speculation over whether the pair would meet. However, they didn’t – and it was due to the monarch’s busy schedule.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” a spokesperson for Harry said this week.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

King Charles’ cheeky joke about Prince Harry

During a chat with The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that the King made a rather cheeky joke when he learned that Harry wanted to see him during his brief UK visit.

“When King Charles heard his son was planning to return for the Invictus Games, he joked that if he saw Harry he would have to have him searched first to see if he was taping their conversation!” Quinn said.

“And, of course, at many levels this is no joking matter,” he then added.

Quinn then went on to claim that the King has been left relieved that Harry won’t be releasing a second memoir.

“There was a sigh of relief at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that Harry appears to have scrapped the idea of a second book after his best-seller Spare, but the focus has now switched to Meghan. King Charles now fears that anything he says to his son may end up in a book written by Meghan.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Harry news: ‘Real’ reason Duke wanted meeting with Charles revealed?

Meanwhile, during last night’s edition of Nigel Farage’s GB News show, royal author Tom Bower claimed to know the real reason behind Harry wanting to see his father this week.

He explained that it’s all to do with the Sussexes upcoming trip to Nigeria.

“Harry was desperate for a photo opportunity with the King, so when he gets to Nigeria, he can say ‘I come as an emissary of the Royal Family’,” Bower claimed.

“The King denied him that opportunity, and rightly so,” he then added.

Bower then went on to claim that Charles was urged by Queen Camilla and Prince William not to see his son this week.

