Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales ‘will not take part in Trooping the Colour rehearsal’ as royal is replaced

In the latest Kate Middleton news, it’s been reported that she will not be taking part in this year’s Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

The Princess has kept a low-profile in recent months following the news of her shock cancer diagnosis. She shared her news in a video message this year. Kate said her diagnosis following abdominal surgery in January came as a “huge shock”.

Now, it’s been reported that she won’t be making appearance at the Colonel’s Review on June 8 following speculation she would be well enough to attend.

Kate Middleton news: Royal ‘not taking part’ on June 8

The ceremonial military event takes place on June 8 in London. It is the weekend before Trooping the Colour and is seen as a rehearsal for the main event. And, this year, it appears there will be a lot of changes.

Because Kate is colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards, she usually take the salute – but this year will be looking different.

Instead, Lieutenant General James Bucknall, the former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will take the salute.

King Charles to break from tradition

Meanwhile, King Charles will be in attendance with Queen Camilla for Trooping the Colour itself on June 15.

However, he will not be on horseback, like he normally would. Instead, he will arrived seated in a carriage with Camilla.

It’s not yet known if Kate will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony, but it seems unlikely.

Monarch back to business

It comes after Charles delighted royal fans after he attended the opening day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

He’s since hosted a reception for the Prince’s Trust at Buckingham Palace, having recently returned to public-facing royal duties following his cancer diagnosis.

His son Prince William also hosted a garden party at the Palace, with several of his cousins on hand for the event.

Kate Middleton’s shock cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales thanked the public for their concern and well wishes after undergoing abdominal surgery and stepping away from the spotlight.

Kate’s illness caused countless conspiracy theories and rumours to spiral, which the mum-of-three put to rest in her touching message.

In the video, Kate said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy. And I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kensington Palace share statement about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

Despite the royal family taking a more open approach to addressing their health in recent months, the type of cancer Kate is being treated for hasn’t been stated.

A statement from Kensington Palace explained why. It read: “We will not be sharing any further private medical information.

“The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do. The Princess is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventive chemotherapy.”

It’s thought Kate will only return to public duties once doctors give her the green light.

