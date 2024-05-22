New Princess of Wales portrait widely slammed by royal fans: ‘What a horrible portrait of a beautiful woman’

A new portrait of Kate, Princess of Wales, has been revealed – but it hasn’t received the reaction which was probably expected.

The Princess of Wales, who is having treatment for cancer, is the subject of a new portrait for the cover of a new edition of Tatler magazine. The painting is to honour Kate’s “courage and dignity”.

British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor painted the portrait – which you can see here.

The portrait was based on Kate at the State Banquet in 2022 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate, Princess of Wales, portrait

The painting captures Kate at the first state banquet of the King’s reign in 2022. In the portrait, she stands facing forward with a regal Jenny Packham floor-length dress, which featured sparkling detail on the shoulders.

What a horrible portrait for a beautiful woman.

In the portrait, Kate also sports her Lover’s Knot tiara.

Tatler magazine shared the portrait for its July 2024 cover on its Instagram account. However, it didn’t pick up a great reaction from royal fans.

The Princess of Wales portrait has been slammed by royal fans (Credit: Cover Images)

How fans reacted to Princess of Wales portrait

One person said: “This portrait is awful.”

Another wrote: “What a terrible terrible portrait of the Princess of Wales!!!”

Someone else added: “What a horrible portrait for a beautiful woman.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: “This is not resembling her at all.”

Others seemed to like the portrait as another person wrote: “Love this so much.”

The King unveiled the new portrait at Buckingham Palace (Credit: ITV News)

Another gushed: “Beautiful! Well done!”

Someone else said: “Princess Kate, dignity, elegance and grace.”

It comes just days after a new official portrait of King Charles was released and sparked a similar reaction among royal fans.

The red painting showed the King, 75, in his uniform of the Welsh Guards. Jonathan Yeo is the artist behind the portrait. It’s the first official portrait since the King’s coronation last May.

Jonathan said: “I do my best to capture the life experiences and humanity etched into any individual sitter’s face, and I hope that is what I have achieved in this portrait. To try and capture that for His Majesty The King, who occupies such a unique role, was both a tremendous professional challenge, and one which I thoroughly enjoyed and am immensely grateful for.”

A King Charles portrait didn’t go down well with royal fans either recently (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles portrait

One fan commented online: “Is this a joke? That painting is wack. My 9 y/o could do better.”

Another wrote: “I genuinely thought this was a parody account at first, who thought this colour choice was a good idea?”

Someone else added: “Is it just me or is this painting creepy?”

However, others liked the portrait and defended it. One insisted: “Art is subjective and that’s why I love it! This is one fine art piece. Unique. Red symbolizes passion. It’s powerful!”

