New reports have claimed that Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham are no longer close friends.

According to reports, it seems the stars are no longer in touch – much to Meghan’s dismay.

Victoria famously attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018, alongside her hubby David Beckham. Harry and David have even had a long-term friendship, before things reportedly went sour in 2020.

Meghan Markle has been ghosted by Victoria Beckham (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria Beckham ‘ghosts’ Meghan Markle

Meghan and Victoria have appeared to hang out in the same A-list circles for some time and with their blossoming friendship made apparent when Meghan sported a Victoria Beckham fashion jumper for the announcement photoshoot of her engagement to Prince Harry, their relationship seemed to go from strength to strength.

She feels personally ghosted by Victoria and feels that the relationship is now broken beyond repair.

However, all that apparently changed in 2020, when Harry is said to have accused Posh and Becks of leaking stories about Meghan to the press. To this, David was said to be “absolutely furious”.

Despite Victoria reportedly since giving Meghan the “cold shoulder”, it seems Meghan is hopeful their friendship can be salvaged – especially as Meghan could use some advice from the fashion mogul as she embarks on her own entrepreneurship journey. Earlier this year, Meghan Markle launched her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Victoria Beckham is said to have given Meghan Markle the cold shoulder (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘hopes to mend friendship’ with Victoria Beckham

A source detailed to Closer: “Meghan’s been shocked by how Vic seems to have given her the cold shoulder. Even reaching out herself when her team received no response when requesting a dress. Meghan has been told that both Victoria and David may have disapproved of how she and Harry have behaved over the last few months and Meghan has noticed Vic pulling back, but never expected her to freeze her out like this.

“She feels personally ghosted by Victoria and feels that the relationship is now broken beyond repair.”

They continued: “Meghan’s hoping she can claw things back and repair their friendship. Knowing how well-connected the Beckhams are with such a strong presence globally, Meghan hoped that her friendship with Victoria would help repair her tarnished image. She’s hell-bent on getting back in Vic’s good books amid a dwindling ‘little black book’ of celebrity ‘friends’.”

Harry and Meghan news

Meanwhile, it seems Meghan has a lot of healing in her sights this summer. According to a source in Heat magazine, the Duchess is keen for Harry to “take a break” this summer.

The source said: “It’s hard for her to see him climbing the walls the way he’s been doing, and she wants them to take a break from all the toxicity.

Prince Harry has been urged by Meghan to take a break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“In her view, it would be a terrible idea to take another trip to the UK right now. He needs a summer of healing and non-confrontation.”

It comes as Prince Harry has been battling court cases, family illness as well as tension amongst his relatives.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Victoria Beckham for comment.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ‘plan for healing summer for Harry as he’s left in pain over family rift’: ‘Hard for her to see him climbing the walls’

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.