Prince Harry ‘loved’ being back in UK without Meghan Markle: ‘He’s only got himself to worry about’

Prince Harry was back in the UK this week for the Invictus Games anniversary, but his wife Meghan Markle didn’t join him.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, marked the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral. The Games – for injured servicemen and women – was founded by Harry in 2014.

However, Harry returned to Britain solo as his wife Meghan, 42, and two children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, two, – remained in the US.

According to a body language expert though, Harry was “loving” being back on UK soil.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed to us: “When Harry is attending an event alongside Meghan, he tends to go into protective mode.

“At times, he can get quite flustered because he’s trying to make sure Meghan is ok. It comes from a place of care towards her. You’ll see that he gets red and his breathing increases.

“However, when he’s on his own, he’s only got himself to worry about. He’s a lot more relaxed, his breathing is a lot slower and his shoulders are down.”

Darren continued: “Looking at the photos of him in London, Harry’s face isn’t flushed, his breathing is slower and he appears completely in control.

“I also didn’t see any pacifying gestures, like putting his hands in his pocket or biting his lip. The Invictus Games is very much Harry’s baby, so it’s business as usual for him. He’s there to promote the project and sees it as a really big occasion.”

The expert said Harry was the “centre of attention at the event, which he loved”. He added: “Physically and psychologically, we don’t see anything negative with Harry. He’s loving being back in the UK and catching up with people, looking calm and relaxed.”

As Harry arrived for the thanksgiving service on Wednesday, he was reportedly met with cheers from the crowd.

Prince Harry and King Charles ‘meeting’

Although Harry was back in his home country, the Duke of Sussex didn’t meet with his father King Charles or brother Prince William.

A rep for Harry said this was due to the monarch’s busy schedule – and it was something the Duke of Sussex understood.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” said the rep.

This month will also see Harry and wife Meghan travel to Nigeria. In a statement, the country’s acting director of defense information, Tukur Gusau, said: “The Defense Headquarters has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, to visit Nigeria in May 2024.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the Games and the possibility of hosting the event in later years.”

