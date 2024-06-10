Prince William shares Prince Louis’ hilarious advice that England football team should ‘eat twice the amount they normally would’

Prince William has shared his son Louis’ advice to the England football team.

The Prince of Wales visited St George’s Park on Monday (June 10) to meet with the England team ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament.

But things took a hilarious turn when he let slip Prince Louis‘ advice to the footy stars.

William recently visited the England footy team (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William on advice from Louis to England team

William, who is president of the Football Association, was at the training ground to pass on a message of good luck to the players.

He then told the group how he wondered what he could say to “help” the team while “on the way here”. And it turns out he even recruited his youngest child to help him out.

“I was on the school run this morning with the children and said ‘what should I say to the England team when I see them today?’,” William revealed.

William shared his youngster’s advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

So I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of a salt

“So I’m now having visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch. So I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of a salt.”

Prince Louis turns six

In April, Louis celebrated his sixth birthday and royal fans were left delighted as Prince William and Kate shared a new official photograph.

It’s usually tradition that the royals post a picture on social media to mark their children’s birthday or a special occasion.

And despite a brief social media silence, Kate and William uploaded an adorable snap of the birthday boy.

Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.

Prince William and Kate share Louis snap

In the snap, he could be seen beaming to the camera, dressed in a smart shirt. The photo was captioned: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

And unsurprisingly, fans were left delighted. One person said: “Lovely pic! Gorgeous smiley boy who spreads joy wherever he goes. Hope he has a great day, and this year’s cake-making went well.”

Someone else then added: “A beautiful photo, thank you for sharing! Happy Birthday Prince Louis – 6 already!” A third also penned: “Beautiful picture, well done HRH Princess of Wales.”

Prince Louis’ birthday celebrations

As for what Louis got up to on his birthday, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: “Kate will throw herself into making Louis’ sixth birthday as magical as possible, in the circumstances, and she’ll make sure all the attention is on him – not her.”

Jennie went on to predict that Kate could have made a homemade cake or treat for Louis.

In 2019, Kate starred on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas special. She explained that she “loves” to make her children’s birthday cakes.

She said: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much.”

