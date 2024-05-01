Princess Anne tipped for Strictly appearance as fans insist ‘make it happen’

Princess Anne could be Strictly Come Dancing bound – if fans have their way!

Anne, Princess Royal, has previously claimed she “loves” the BBC dancing competition. Does this mean she could swoop in to snag the Glitterball trophy in 2024? Apparently so!

According to one of Strictly’s professionals, the Princess Royal wants to try her luck on the dance floor!

Princess Anne has her sights set on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Anne set for Strictly

Now, we already know Princess Anne is a skilled equestrian and clearly isn’t afraid of performing on camera, but can she dance?

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova recently met her royal highness at a ballroom event. It was here that she gushed about her love for the show.

She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show.

Nadiya told The Sun: “She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show — she told me. I think she would be good — there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?”

Anne isn’t the only royal family member who loves Strictly. Queen Camilla is reportedly “one of Strictly’s greatest fans”.

Speaking of the royal family, Nadiya went on to say: “They love it and they watch it all the time.”

After hearing the news, many royal fans are desperate to see Anne take to the dance floor. One person said on X: “Princess Anne for Strictly Dancing – make it happen!”

Another added: “Omg EVERYONE would watch! I love this idea!!” while a third said: “I would love to see her on Strictly and dancing with Giovanni Pernice, he would teach her so well and you would see how beautiful she would be, only wish.”

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova shares Princess Anne’s ambitions (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Princess Anne takes over royal duties

Meanwhile, others think Anne should in fact slow down.

According to wellbeing experts at GoSmokeFree, King Charles’ sister has been undertaking 70% of all royal engagements.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is regarded as the second ‘hardest-working royal’, taking on 16.7% of royal engagements.

Anne has stepped up to the role, since Charles’ cancer diagnosis. However, a wellbeing expert fears that this isn’t good for Anne, either.

Experts fear for Princess Anne’s wellness (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Anne news

On behalf of GoSmokeFree, an expert said: “Since both the King and the Princess of Wales have been dealing with health issues lately, their partners also seem to have taken a step back from the public eye. For some unknown reason, this has left Princess Anne to do most of the heavy lifting.

“While Her Royal Highness is well known for being the hardest-working royal, we are deeply concerned for her wellbeing.

“We worry Princess Anne may be on the brink of burnout. While we are confident HRH serves her country tirelessly with unmatched dedication, we urge other royals to get involved to balance the workload.”

The spokesperson continued: “Burnout is a subdued and serious wellbeing concern. It affects those who become physically or mentally exhausted due to working beyond their already overstretched abilities.

“Sufferers are typically exemplary workers. They often feel like they’ve no option but to pick up the slack for the greater good.

“They usually cannot spot any related symptoms. These can include headaches, sleeping problems, muscle pain, memory loss or even less obvious emotional and behavioural symptoms.

“And so it is necessary to proactively take action before burnout settles in with more damaging consequences to physical and mental health.”

