Coronation Street: Becky needs to return for Roy and Steve, fans beg

Coronation Street fans have demanded Becky McDonald come back to the soap – to sort out Steve and Roy!

Currently fan favourites Steve and Roy are in quite a mess, for very different reasons. Could Becky be just what they need to help them? And is a return to Corrie at all likely?

She had quite the ride on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Becky in Coronation Street

Becky McDonald in Coronation Street was the loud-mouthed bad-girl-turned-good who everyone loved. Married to Steve McDonald, she was the half-sister of Kylie Platt, and is the aunt of Kylie’s kids Max and Lily.

Becky came from a troubled background but her marriage to Steve, rivalry with Tracy Barlow and affection for Roy and Hayley Cropper made her one of Corrie’s best-loved characters.

Roy and Hayley took her in and made her their surrogate daughter.

Meanwhile, her marriage to Steve didn’t last as they fell apart while struggling to have kids. After she and Steve divorced, he got back together with Tracy. She and Becky then had a furious row and Tracy fell down the stairs while supposedly pregnant with Steve’s twins.

She falsely blamed Becky for the loss of her babies – even though her fall happened after the miscarriage – and told everyone Becky had pushed her.

Determined to clear her name, Becky managed to steal Tracy’s medical records. She didn’t reveal the truth at Tracy and Steve‘s wedding, as viewers were expecting, but instead waited until the pair had tied the knot and were celebrating at the reception before dropping her bombshell.

And then she left Weatherfield forever to start a new life with boyfriend Danny in the Caribbean. Where she still lives to this day!

Things haven’t been going well for Steve lately (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Roy need help!

Roy Cropper, Becky’s surrogate dad, is currently locked up for killing Lauren Bolton. However he insists he did not commit the crime. As he struggles in prison while awaiting trial, his biggest support, Carla has helped Bobby give a false statement to the police.

Although they did it in order to bring in new evidence that could free Roy, Roy is terribly upset about it. He has ended his friendship with Carla, leaving him almost alone.

Meanwhile, Steve has been ditched by Tracy. She has left Weatherfield to live with footballer Tommy Orpington in Spain.

Steve has thrown himself into internet dating to get back in the saddle, but it is not going well. Last night (Wednesday May 2) saw him rope Tim into one of his dates, which did not go down well with Sally. She insisted Tim and Steve were to keep their distance from now on – resulting in the BFFs ‘breaking up’!

Roy’s also in a lot of trouble (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans want Becky back

After watching these scenes, fans have decided there’s only one person who can help both Roy and Steve: Becky!

“Bring back the original Becky to save her Royston… Becky should get a proper barrister who can find the flaws in the case and free Roy. Lock up Bobby he was the one who suggested it was Roy and now made matters worse,” declared one.

Another added: “Royston and Steve need Becky back.”

“Bring back Becky for Steve!” said one more, while someone else agreed: “Time for Becky to return!!”

“I wonder if they’ll bring Becky back to fight Roy’s corner?” queried one more.

A return is unlikely for Katherine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could a Becky comeback to Coronation Street ever happen?

Actress Katherine Kelly, who played Becky, has gone on to have a very successful career. She has starred in many dramas, including Happy Valley, Mr Bates and The Post Office and The Long Shadow. She is often asked if she would come back to the soap that made her famous.

But during a 2021 interview Katherine told the Herald it would be a “bitter disappointment” to revisit.

She said: “That character was very much of her time and I think, in all honesty, she would be a bitter disappointment to revisit.

“I would hate for her to be spoiled in any way, because it was such a perfect character, at a perfect time. Becky’s better left with a fondness.”

