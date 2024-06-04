Coronation Street: Simon leaving was long-awaited, fans celebrate

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, June 3), Simon Barlow said his goodbyes to the cobbles as he jumped into a taxi out of Weatherfield.

He was off to join his dad Peter, working on the yacht he was staying on. Leanne was devastated though.

Corrie fans have now shared their delight over Simon Barlow’s recent soap departure.

Simon said goodbye to Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Simon Barlow’s exit

Yesterday evening, Leanne returned home from her Institute retreat and explained that she’d stayed an extra night without her phone on as a workshop had overran.

Seeing Ken in the flat, she soon realised that Simon was leaving Weatherfield to join Peter on the yacht.

She was livid that nobody had told her about Simon’s plans, with Nick informing her that he’d asked Rowan to pass on the message.

It wasn’t long before Simon’s loved ones then gathered to wave him off as he jumped into a taxi and left.

Leanne then switched on her laptop and told someone on the call that she missed them.

Simon’s gone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans rejoice over Simon departure from soap

Despite him being a huge part of Corrie for 16 years, Simon wasn’t a popular character amongst some fans…

In fact, some Corrie viewers have even taken to social media to share their joy over his exit.

One fan commented: “Simon has gone, FINALLY.”

Another agreed: “Simon is gone! Hurrah Hurray. Now if we can get Bobby behind bars…”

A third person added: “I for one am not going to miss Simon being around.”

A final fan finished: “Carla: “I think we’re all going to miss having Simon around”… All viewers: “No!””

Alex is mixing acting with choreographing (Credit: ITV)

Will Simon ever return to the soap?

The door has been left open for Simon to return in the future, with a taxi exit giving him a chance of a hopeful future.

In real-life, actor Alex Bain is hoping to continue acting whilst training to be a choreographer. But, will we see him back on the cobbles somewhere down the line?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

