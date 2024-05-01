Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bernie lies Paul is already dead

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, May 1), Bernie comes face to face with Denny – Paul and Gemma’s dad.

She then lies to him that Paul has already passed away so that he will leave them alone.

But, will Denny just take Bernie’s word for it and believe that his son is dead in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bernie tries to get rid of Denny (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie lies to Denny

Paul, Billy and Gemma are pleased with the success of the MND crowd funder and hope that it will prompt the council to take action.

Elsewhere, Bernie bumps into Denny – Paul and Gemma’s dad – on the Street who has found out about Paul’s MND by listening in to the radio interview.

Bernie then makes out that the interview was a pre-recording and that Paul has already died.

Denny doesn’t believe Bernie’s tales though and follows her up to the flat where he faces his son and daughter.

He then confronts Bernie over her lies. But, how will Bernie explain this one?

Sally sees Tim with another woman (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim is in Sally’s bad books

Steve heads to the pub for his date with Carole but is taken aback to discover that she’s invited her friends along too.

One of the women – Aurora – invites Tim over to join them but Sally soon gets angry when she sees Tim enjoying a drink with the women. Can Tim make things right?

Mary tries to raise Roy’s hopes (Credit: ITV)

Mary gives Roy some support

This evening, Mary visits Roy in hospital as he admits to his friend that he can’t remember a key detail that could explain Lauren’s disappearance.

Seeing Roy struggling, Mary assures Roy that the information about Max and Lauren will come to him at some point.

Meanwhile, Amy offers to spread the word on her radio show when Nina reveals that the police are doing a reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements. Will this help anyone find answers?

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Adam tries to impress (Credit: ITV)

Adam tries to impress Alya

Tonight, Rich and Alya turn up for a meeting with Adam but Adam’s stunned to discover Alya’s plans to work in Dublin.

He soon tries to wow Alya with his work ethic by providing the pair with a summary of the case. Will this win Alya over?

Gary considers selling up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary debates the future of the factory

Gary considers selling the factory to pay for private therapy sessions for Liam. Liam overhears this conversation and feels awful. Will Gary sell up?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!