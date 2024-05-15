In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight Nathan Curtis is attacked by a mystery assailant. So who did it?

Also, Bernie gets upsetting news about her son and Toyah is determined to find evidence proving Rowan is no good. Is she putting herself in danger, though?

Nathan is left for dead (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nathan attacked

With Nathan out of prison and back in the area, Bethany is convinced he knows what happened to Lauren. Desperate for answers, Bethany quizzes Craig about Nathan’s alibi for the night of her disappearance.

Craig lets slip Nathan was with his girlfriend and she works in a nail bar. Knowing beauty is his MO, Bethany reminds Craig Nathan was running a tanning salon when he groomed her.

Meanwhile, Sarah is worried sick about her daughter. She confides in Gary that Bethany is obsessed with pinning Lauren’s murder on Nathan and she’s terrified he’s going to ruin her daughter’s life all over again.

Later, Daniel and Bethany head out into the street and are confronted by Nathan. He demands they stop harassing his girlfriend. Bethany has to hold a fuming Daniel back.

As Sarah, David and Gary discuss taking action over Nathan, it’s not long before someone does just that.

As Nathan is packing up for the day on the building site, someone approaches him from behind. He is struck over the head and collapses to the floor. Is Nathan dead?

Will Una give Toyah answers? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah digs deeper

Toyah is suspicious when Leanne tells Simon she met someone at The Institute who will help him set up his food delivery app. When Simon then says he’s meeting Jared, but needs to borrow some money, Toyah insists it’s all a scam.

Wanting to find evidence she’s right, Toyah logs on to Rowan’s page and looks for clues. She finds a phone number and copies it down.

Toyah later meets with Rowan’s ex, Una. She explains her sister is involved with Rowan and The Institute and she’s worried for her safety. Will Una confirm Toyah’s worst fears?

Will Bernie realise who her son is? (Credit: ITV)

Upsetting news for Bernie in Coronation Street spoilers

With one more Christopher Green on her list, Bernie tells Dev she’s off to see him today.

However she is left heartbroken when she discovers he has died of cancer. Bernie believes this was her last chance and she will never get to meet her son.

But will she realise she’s actually already met Kit?

A bad day for Kevin and Steve

At the garage, Kev tells Debbie work has dried up. He’s worried about how to drum up more business and therefore keep them afloat.

Meanwhile, Steve is upset when he sees pictures of Tracy paragliding over the Med with Tommy. Tim feels for him, but can Steve ever move on?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

