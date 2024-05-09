Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has revealed ‘unexpected romance’ for Glenda – and fans have worked out it’s Michael

Coronation Street favourite Glenda Shuttleworth is in line for a new love interest. And now fans have worked out who they think it might be.

Earlier this year actress Jodie Prenger teased the storyline, but didn’t reveal who it was with. However, eagle-eyed Corrie fans are convinced recent scenes are the key.

Glenda has been betrayed by George and may need a shoulder to cry on (Credit: ITV)

Jodie Prenger on love interest for Glenda in Corrie

Glenda was involved in an armed robbery back in March, which left her shaken. She’s now at odds with her brother George Shuttleworth over their late father’s will.

Todd Grimshaw discovered a second will that Archie made leaving half of the funeral directors to her. However the date on it was illegible, so no one knows whether this was his final will or whether the one that left George everything replaced it.

Glenda, however, wants her share of the business. George has scuppered her chances of buying her dream business, Little Big Shotz, on credit, so now she wants her slice of Shuttleworth’s to keep that dream alive.

Next week George offers her £22k to make amends, but will it be enough to get Glenda what she wants and put the feud to bed?

In amidst all this drama, actress Jodie told ED! and other media: “Romance is on the cards!”

She added: “I don’t know who’s more thrilled, Jodie or Glenda!”

Jodie won’t reveal much but she did hint that her new love interest is “an unlikely suitor”.

Is Michael really The One? (Credit: ITV)

Is Michael a new love interest for Glenda in Coronation Street?

During scenes this week, viewers have hit upon Michael Bailey as the possible contender for Glenda’s heart.

Firstly he saw her outside Roy’s Rolls and offered to buy her a coffee. Strange, seeing as they’ve never spoken much before.

Then he sang her praises to Estelle in the Rovers while Glenda was selling her business proposal to her friend. He also boosted her confidence when George made out she wasn’t capable.

It seems the recent interaction has caught fans’ eyes and then think love is on the horizon.

“Glenda and Michael seem to be flirting,” shared one on X.

Another agreed: “Michael and Glenda… Let me see something?”

“Scenes between Michael and Glenda – is something happening here?” Asked a third.

Glenda seems to have been unlucky in love so far, but could Michael be just the tonic she needs? Would they even work together?

