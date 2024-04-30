EastEnders: Jay needs to wake up to Nadine fake pregnancy, fans beg

Yesterday evening in EastEnders (Monday, April 29), Nadine set up some peace drinks in The Vic in a bid to get in Jay’s family’s good books.

However, tensions were still high between Lexi and Nadine as Lexi had seen her drinking.

EastEnders fans have now demanded that Jay opens his eyes up to Nadine’s baby schemes.

Nadine has been lying to Jay (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nadine is faking her pregnancy

Nadine recently contacted Jay and revealed that she is pregnant with his baby. Jay struggled to cope with this revelation at first, with Nadine later dropping the bombshell on Lexi.

Jay soon came round to the idea of having a baby and offered to support Nadine, giving her money to buy baby supplies and food.

Nadine then returned and explained that she’d been kicked out of her house and had nowhere to stay. Despite Lexi telling Jay that she saw Nadine drinking, Jay refused to have a paternity test taken.

Instead, he offered to pay for a deposit on a flat for Nadine to stay in, welcoming Nadine into the family.

However, viewers are aware that Nadine is faking her pregnancy. She’s actually been wearing a fake baby bump and owes someone money.

Jay is yet to work it out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg Jay to rumble Nadine pregnancy plot

EastEnders fans can’t believe that Jay is refusing to have a DNA taken, so easily handing over his money to Nadine. With Lexi onto Nadine, fans are begging Jay to believe her and expose Nadine’s fake pregnancy.

One fan questioned: “Can Jay not just pinch the belly or something?”

Another person said: “Jay is a mug for taking Nadine’s word for it.”

A third viewer shared: “Jay has known Nadine for 5 minutes, he doesn’t even know if the baby is his and now he’s buying a flat for Nadine. Make it make sense!”

Stevie’s onto Nadine (Credit: BBC)

Will Jay work out Nadine’s baby lies?

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers reveal that Billy’s dad – Stevie Mitchell – soon starts becoming suspicious of Nadine’s pregnancy and advises that she gets a DNA test for the baby.

But, how will Nadine get out of this one? And, will Jay find out the truth?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!