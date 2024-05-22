EastEnders: Whitney blasted as a hypocrite over Zack cheating reaction

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, May 21), Whitney and Zack ended their wedding without tying the knot.

Whitney was horrified by Zack’s cheating betrayal and decided to end her relationship with him.

EastEnders fans have now slammed Whitney for failing to give Zack another chance.

Whitney said that they were over (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney and Zack are over

At the wedding ceremony last night, Whitney initially thought that Britney had gotten the wrong end of the stick.

However, after receiving confirmation from Zack, she realised that her husband-to-be had cheated on her with Lauren.

Calling off the wedding, Whitney then headed home in tears. She thought that she was going to get her happy ending after Lee and Callum but her chances had now been ruined once more.

With Britney wanting to go back to Milton Keynes to live with Keeley, Whitney tried to explain that none of this was her fault.

Watching Zack hold baby Dolly, Whitney explained that she had to put her children first and therefore wouldn’t be giving him a second chance – they were over.

Fans reckon that the couple are now even (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam hypocritical Whitney for Zack split

With Whitney ending her relationship due to Zack’s cheating, fans of the soap have slammed her decision.

They have taken to social media to remind her that she illegally fostered Britney behind Zack’s back, suggesting that they’ve both done wrong and should just wipe the slate clean.

One fan wondered: “Why don’t Whitney and Zack call it even?”

The fan then went on to explain: “Zack is an [bleep]. He cheated on Whitney and then he tried to get Britney to lie about it. These are bad, bad things.

“However, Whitney basically adopted a foster kid without telling Zack and then basically said ‘deal with the kid or I’m gone from your life.’ Which, in a sense, is emotional blackmail.

“Both things are bad. How come Whitney is the victim? Drama and Whitney’s exit aside, I sort of see them as equally guilty of being [bleep]?”

Another fan agreed: “Someone does need to give her some home truths.”

A third fan added: “Shut up Whitney. It is partly your fault and you know it. Zack asked you to concentrate on the family you already had and if you’d done that, no Zack & Lauren.”

Whitney is set to be leaving Walford (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Zack and Whitney?

Whitney is set to be bowing out of Walford very shortly, with Shona McGarty already filming her exit scenes.

With Whitney’s storyline coming to a close, it looks like it really could be the end of Zack and Whitney’s relationship…

