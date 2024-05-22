Emmerdale: Ella is Meena ‘murder victim’ Nadine, fans predict

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, May 21), Ella was caught sleeping in her car by Manpreet and then ended up moving in with Liam.

However, she then acted really shifty and snapped at Mandy when she picked up one of her childhood photos.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge clue that Ella might not actually be who she says she is…

Ella snapped at Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella moved in with Liam

With Ella sleeping in her car, Manpreet went out for a run and spotted her. Confronting her, she soon found out that she’d been evicted from her flat and had nowhere to stay.

Later on, Manpreet opened her big mouth and told Liam about Ella’s situation. Liam then offered Ella the spare room at his place as a temporary solution.

Ella reluctantly agreed to move in, with Mandy soon asking her questions about her family.

Spotting a photo of two young children, Mandy asked Ella if it was her in the photo. She then grabbed it off her and acted really defensive over the photo.

Clearly uncomfortable, Ella then told Mandy that she was just really protective over her things…

Fans think they’re onto something (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Ella real identity after spotting clue

In Ella’s photo, two young girls could be seen – one being a redhead and the other being a brunette – smiling together.

Remembering that Nadine’s sister also had red hair when she appeared in the Dales years ago, fans reckon that the photo is of Nadine and her sister… meaning that Ella could actually be Nadine. Yes, this would mean that Meena never actually killed her friend Nadine after all! And some fans also think that if this isn’t the case, Ella could be another one of Nadine’s sister…

One fan shared: “Ella is Nadine!? Please tell me I’m not delusional.”

Another tweet continued: “ELLA IS NADINE!!! SHE NEVER DIED.”

Another viewer added: “Hmmm, any chance Ella is Nadine’s sister?”

Adding to this, another person shared: “Could be nurse Nadine, Meena’s friend. Nadine knew Manpreet & Rishi, Jai etc…. Nadine was a really lovely character. I could be wrong.”

Finally, one fan finished: “I think Ella is using a false name. Is she Nadine’s sister? Ella and Meena in picture?”

Ella’s hiding something… (Credit: ITV)

Could Ella be linked to Nadine?

Ella’s been rather uncomfortable every time Meena has been mentioned…

And, one of the girls in the photo did look like Nadine’s sister… But, could Ella be Nadine? Or, another one of Nadine’s sisters? Is she linked to Meena?

