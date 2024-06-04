Emmerdale: Ella should be redeemed for Joanne murder, fans beg

Last week, Ella Forster’s huge secret was finally revealed to viewers and the rest of the Emmerdale villagers as she was confirmed to be a child-killer.

Hearing this news, Liam told Ella to get out of his life and leave him alone last night (Monday, June 3).

However, Emmerdale fans have now defended Ella and have begged for her redemption.

Joanne was Ella’s best friend (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella murdered her best friend, Joanne

Ella’s secret was finally revealed last week as she attended June’s funeral, with Liam realising that June wasn’t Ella’s mum after all.

After being confronted by June’s family, Ella headed back to the village and explained everything to Liam.

She was a child-killer and had killed June’s daughter, Joanne, when she was eleven years old.

Being best friends with Joanne, Ella soon lapped up the love given to her by June. However, Joanne then started hanging out with her other friends, with Ella (aka Ruth) fearing that she’d lose June forever.

Ella then fought with Joanne and ended up killing her, going to prison for her crimes and changing her identity.

Last night, Liam failed to forgive Ella as he couldn’t help comparing her to Meena. He then walked Ella to her car and told her to get out of his life.

Fans have noticed how hypocritical everyone is being (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans support Ella as she’s outcast from the Dales

With Cain being the only person to give Ella the time of day, fans have blasted the rest of the village for being hypocritical.

She’s not the first murderer to roam the village, with the likes of Kyle, Moira, Charity and Belle all being redeemed for their crimes.

Fans have now defended Ella and reckon that villagers shouldn’t be so harsh towards her.

One fan said: “Sorry Liam but like Cain said “Who made you Sheriff?” It’s NOT like Ella’s the only killer in the village, she’s not even the only child killer. Everyone has a past or is Liam actually planning on running both Kyle & Belle outta the village too?”

Another person added: “If you ignore the fact his daughter was murdered and Ella kept things quiet – Liam being so holier than thou towards her when his best mate is Cain [bleep] Dingle is [bleep] hysterical.”

A third person shared: “Many people have killed beloved people from their own village. Ella is brand new & killed somebody years ago none of these hypocritical people know.”

Liam doesn’t know how to feel (Credit: ITV)

Will Ella return?

As it stands, Ella’s been driven out of the village by Liam. However, Emmerdale spoilers for next week show that Liam feels torn over his feelings for Ella…

Johnny McPherson has suggested that ‘there’s no coming back’ from this for Liam and Ella though.

But, will Liam have a change of heart? Will Ella come running back to the Dales?

