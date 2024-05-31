Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson confirms future for Ella and Liam after full details of her murderous past are revealed

Ella Forster in Emmerdale was revealed as a child killer on Thursday May 30 and truth sent Liam spiralling. He has now thrown her out for good.

But what does the future hold for Liam and Ella? Can he ever forgive her for this?

Actors Jonny McPherson who plays Dr Cavanagh and Paula Lane who plays Ella, have revealed what is next after her full confession exposed the truth of what really happened all those years ago.

June’s true identity was revealed (Credit: ITV)

Ella exposed as a child killer in Emmerdale

It’s been clear Ella has been hiding something for months. She has been acting suspiciously and was found living in her car just the other week.

She also refused to have her photo taken for the local paper and snapped at Mandy when she found an old photo of her. Leyla has been digging into her past to try and prove to her ex, Liam, he can’t trust Ella.

Last night (Thursday May 30) Liam discovered Ella was supposedly attending the funeral of her mum, June. He went to support her, but then found Ella wasn’t there.

Liam then got into a scrap with June’s nephew after he claimed to be June’s daughter’s boyfriend.

“June’s daughter’s dead. She’s lying right there,” Gary revealed.

Ella then came running round the corner and told him to leave Liam alone. When Gary saw her he called her “scum” and said she was a “child killer”.

Ella’s secret was revealed (Credit: ITV)

Who did Ella kill in Emmerdale?

When she was 11 years old, Ella killed her best friend, Joanne. Joanne had been June’s daughter. She told Liam she had been to prison for a very long time for the crime and had been deemed by teams of experts to be safe enough to return to society.

Although she insisted she was no risk to him or anyone else, Liam couldn’t have her anywhere near him, especially given his daughter Leanna was murdered. He told her to leave tonight (Friday May 31).

Ella was attempting to do just that, when oblivious Manpreet dragged her to the Woolpack for a drink. But the locals had all discovered the truth thanks to internet detective Leyla, and Ella’s reception was frosty.

The only person willing to hear her out was Cain Dingle. He took her into the back room and she explained everything that had happened all those years ago.

Ella confesses to Cain

Ella came from a very deprived upbringing, she slept on a mattress by the back door and was a lookout for her drug dealer dad. She said she was dirty and smelled and none of the kids at school ever talked to her.

But one day Joanne fell out with her friends and made friends with Ella. Her mum, June, took Ella home with them and gave her food and a wash and Ella then spent every single day there, looking on June as a surrogate mother.

When Joanne decided she no longer wanted to be friends with Ella, Ella couldn’t bear the thought of losing June and ended up fighting with Joanne. She said her fear led her to bash Joanne’s head on the ground repeatedly until she was dead.

Ella went to prison and was released six years ago.

Ella then made to leave town, insisting she was used to always having to move on. But Cain suggested maybe this time she shouldn’t run away. But what will she decide?

Cain supports Liam next week (Credit: ITV)

Is there a future for Ella and Liam in Emmerdale?

Despite Cain’s compassion – given he does have a killer son – Liam is not quite so understanding. Jonny McPherson has confirmed there is no way back for Liam and Ella.

He said: “Liam is absolutely devastated. I think it’s multifaceted in that he had trusted Ella, he had taken her in when she was homeless but the main thing is the fact she did what she did – as it relates so much to his daughter having been murdered all those years ago. So it is a double betrayal.”

Jonny continued: “I think this relationship is now almost definitely cooked! I mean never say never but I would say it’s almost definitely it.

“On multiple occasions Ella could have told him the truth. She had so many chances to open up and tell him about her past but she didn’t. And just the fact she moved into his house and they were actually cohabiting. He was living at such a close proximity to someone who had killed somebody’s daughter. So many layers of lies. He feels utterly betrayed and very upset.

“I don’t think there is any coming back from it.”

Mandy and Ella hit it off from day one (Credit: ITV)

The future for Ella

Meanwhile, Paula Lane, who plays Ella, has suggested Cain may not be the only one with sympathy for her.

“Mandy and Ella from day one found something in each other that just sparked,” she said. “I think because the two have admitted they both have dark pasts and haven’t made the best choices in life, there is a real empathy there and protective nature for each other.”

