Emmerdale: Ethan death was long-awaited, fans rejoice

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, May 28), saw a shock death take place as Ethan Anderson suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Manpreet tried her best to resuscitate him but her attempts at doing so sadly failed.

Emmerdale fans have now taken to social media to share their delight over Ethan’s exit.

Ethan couldn’t be saved (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ethan Anderson passed away

Yesterday evening, Ethan prepared to attend his court trial as he spent his last few moments of freedom with his dad.

Realising that Rose and Ruby were plotting against Kim, Ethan soon made a phone call to Dawn saying that he needed to see her.

With Charles going into the kitchen, he started talking to Ethan at home but he received no response.

He then looked back and saw Ethan collapsed on the ground. It wasn’t long before Manpreet was rushing over to him and giving him CPR as an ambulance arrived.

With an unconscious Ethan being carted off in the ambulance, Ruby paid Claudette a visit.

It was then that Charles and Manpreet returned back home and announced that Ethan had passed away…

Ethan wasn’t popular amongst fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans delighted by unexpected Ethan soap exit

The Andersons aren’t popular with Emmerdale fans, with there often being calls for the family to be axed from the soap.

With Ethan not receiving many major storylines during his time in the Dales, fans have found him rather boring. However, they’re now over the moon to discover that the character is no more.

One fan exclaimed: “The abysmal Ethan has been killed off in Emmerdale!? We won!”

Another person added: “They killed off Ethan? Not before time – one of the worst Emmerdale characters ever!”

A third viewer shared: “Couldn’t care less about Ethan, or the rest of the family… get rid of the grandma next.”

Ruby was responsible for the hit and run (Credit: ITV)

Will Ruby suffer the consequences of the hit and run?

Viewers will know that Ruby was responsible for Ethan’s hit and run last week.

However, Ethan didn’t bother to get checked out for his injuries…

Manpreet mentioned that an autopsy will take place to determine the cause of death. But, will everything lead back to Ruby?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you miss Ethan in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!