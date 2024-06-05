Emmerdale: Ruby and Rose are a secret couple, a new fan theory predicts

In yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, June 4), Ruby and Rose met up with each other as their plan faced a stumbling block.

Ruby then told her to keep going with the plan and focus on getting to Will rather than to Kim.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Ruby and Rose are more than friends.

Emmerdale: Ruby and Rose’s plot against Kim

Ruby and Rose have secretly been working together to plot against Kim Tate, finding a mutual disliking of the Queen of Home Farm.

With Rose on the inside, Ruby has been keeping tabs on how the plan is going. However, last night, Rose gave Ruby some bad news.

After offering Dawn some sleeping pills, Will confronted her and condemned her for this behaviour as he informed her that Dawn was a recovering addict.

With Rose telling Ruby about this small hurdle, Ruby told her to focus on Will and continue on with their plan.

Emmerdale fan theory: Ruby and Rose dating?

With Ruby and Rose having secret meetups and working together to get back at Kim, one fan theory reckons that the pair are actually a couple rather than just friends.

The fan theory reads: “Are Ruby and Rose a secret couple?…”

They’ve definitely become rather close as of late, but could there be more to it?

Are Ruby and Rose together?

Ruby seems to be loved up with Caleb at the moment but her friendship with Rose has seemed to come out of nowhere.

Teaming up to teach Kim Tate a lesson, they both seem to be having a great time scheming.

Did they already know each other before coming to the Dales? Is Ruby and Caleb’s relationship fake? Are Ruby and Rose actually a couple?

