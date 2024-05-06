Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle lies to Tom as he ups the pressure on her with a dinner party request

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 6) Belle’s keeping a big secret from Tom, but will she be found out as he piles on the pressure?

And how will Tom react if he uncovers her lies in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle’s keeping secrets (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle’s keeping secrets

Determined that she doesn’t want to get pregnant, Belle sneaks off to a doctor’s appointment to get her prescription for the contraceptive pill.

She’s anxious as she explains to Manpreet that she doesn’t want it sent to her home like her other medication.

Manpreet is understanding and together they work out a solution. Has Belle managed to sneak this one past her controlling husband?

Tom’s made a mistake (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom’s annoyed

Meanwhile vet Tom messes up at work when he diagnoses a dog with cancer, leaving its owner devastated. But Tom’s not done the tests he should have done and Vanessa’s not impressed.

She sorts out the tests, and it turns out the dog has an abscess, not cancer. Phew!

But Tom’s fuming when she patronises him and as the customer leaves, he starts playing the victim, making out Vanessa’s never made him feel welcome.

And then he turns the tables and invites everyone to a dinner party the following evening.

When he gets home – furious – about his challenging day – Tom tells Belle about the dinner and makes it clear that the success of the evening is down to her.

Tom plays the victim when he makes a mistake at work (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona make amends?

Still at loggerheads, Marlon and Rhona meet for lunch but things are awkward between them – especially when Rhona says she’s accepted Tom’s invitation to dinner.

Marlon’s annoyed that she didn’t check with him first.

He agrees to go along but they’re still not getting on.

What’s Moira up to? (Credit: ITV)

Moira’s making plans

Elsewhere, Ruby reluctantly accepts when Moira invites her to lunch. Can they put their differences aside and get to know one another?

As the women chat, Moira comes up with a plan.

Will Ruby go along with it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

