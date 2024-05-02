Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Belle has a pregnancy scare. Worried she’s carrying her abusive husband’s baby, will she take a test and find out?

Meanwhile, Dawn and Billy are reeling following the news Evan is very ill. They wait for the biopsy results, but things aren’t looking good.

Also, Ruby and Moira go head to head and it’s clear their feud will be explosive. Check out these Emmerdale spoilers below.

A baby is the last thing Belle wants or needs (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle pregnant?

After insisting she doesn’t want to have a baby yet, Belle is horrified to find out she might be pregnant.

Upset at the prospect of having a child when her marriage is the way it is, can Belle face up to the fact that decision might have been taken out of her hands?

Will she take a test and find out whether her worst fears are a reality?

Will Evan be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Dawn worried sick

With Evan still in hospital awaiting his biopsy, Dawn and Billy are worried sick. With her baby nil by mouth, Dawn finds it hard to soothe him. Meanwhile, Billy heads home and explains what’s happening to Will and Kim.

Hearing it could be anything from an infection to an auto-immune disease or even leukaemia, Will and Kim race to the hospital. However, a battle brewing between Moira and Ruby on a country lane halts their progress.

Soon Will gets tough with the women. He and Kim make it to the hospital just as Evan is wheeled away for his biopsy. Will desperately tries to comfort his daughter, but will Evan be okay?

Moira and Ruby are at war (Credit: ITV)

Ruby vs Moira in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira accidentally splashes Ruby with a huge puddle of muddy water while driving. Ruby does not find it at all funny.

When the two women meet head-to-head down a single-track road later on, battle lines are drawn. Neither will back up, leading to a stalemate on the lane.

The tense stand-off is only interrupted by Will who is determined to get to Dawn and Evan at the hospital. He puts an end to the nonsense and both women go their separate ways.

Despite Caleb then ordering Ruby to apologise, she’s not about the back down. It’s clear this feud is far from over. But what will Ruby do next?

