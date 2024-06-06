How will Gail leave Coronation Street? Fans fear she’s Joel’s next victim

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 5), Coronation Street made an announcement that left the nation emotional, revealing that Helen Worth would be stepping down from her role as Gail Platt.

With Helen filming her final scenes next month, Gail will leave the cobbles later this year.

Now, Coronation Street fans have started predicting what her exit storyline will be. It’s not looking good for the Corrie legend.

Helen’s 50th year on the soap will be her last (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Helen Worth to leave soap as Gail Rodwell

Coronation Street recently revealed that Helen Worth would be celebrating her 50th anniversary on the cobbles next month (July.)

However, this year will be Helen’s last on the Street as she has decided to leave her role as Gail Rodwell.

The Corrie legend will film her final storyline next month, with these scenes playing out on screen later this year.

Her final storyline has been promised to be a huge one for the Platt family as Helen shared: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.