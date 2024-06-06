How will Gail leave Coronation Street? Fans fear she’s Joel’s next victim

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 5), Coronation Street made an announcement that left the nation emotional, revealing that Helen Worth would be stepping down from her role as Gail Platt.
With Helen filming her final scenes next month, Gail will leave the cobbles later this year.
Now, Coronation Street fans have started predicting what her exit storyline will be. It’s not looking good for the Corrie legend.
Coronation Street: Helen Worth to leave soap as Gail Rodwell
Coronation Street recently revealed that Helen Worth would be celebrating her 50th anniversary on the cobbles next month (July.)
However, this year will be Helen’s last on the Street as she has decided to leave her role as Gail Rodwell.
The Corrie legend will film her final storyline next month, with these scenes playing out on screen later this year.
Her final storyline has been promised to be a huge one for the Platt family as Helen shared: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.
“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.
“The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”
Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Gail exit at the hands of Joel
With Joel recently ‘killing’ Lauren, Bethany has now become his new target as she becomes desperate to find Lauren’s killer.
Now, fans have feared that Bethany’s involvement may lead to Gail being killed by Joel in her exit scenes.
One fan commented: “Corrie, calling it. Gail will die at the hands of Joel. Bethany is already suspicious of Joel. He will go to attack Bethany but will end up killing Gail instead, whether on purpose or accidentally. Gail might get in his way & she’ll protect her family.”
Another person added: “I reckon Bethany tells Gail and Gail gets taken out in a fight to the death with Joel after following him and discovering his lock up of trafficked girls… or something like that.”
A third viewer suggested: “I suppose this Joel storyline is going to run until Christmas where he’ll kill off Gail.”
Is Gail Joel’s next victim?
Corrie are keeping the details of Gail’s exit under wraps, but it’s bound to be a memorable one.
But, will Gail have a run in with Joel? Will Joel ‘murder’ Gail just like he did Lauren?
