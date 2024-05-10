Matthew Wolfenden and Roxy Shahidi reveal new podcast

Former Emmerdale co-stars Matthew Wolfenden and Roxy Shahidi are starting a new podcast together. Matthew shared editing clips to his social media to reveal the news to fans.

The David Metcalfe actor left Emmerdale last year, but Roxy remains on the soap as Leyla Harding.

Roxy and Matthew shared many Emmerdale scenes together (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden and Roxy Shahidi launch podcast

Sharing a series of pictures of their new logo, plus editing equipment on his social media, Matthew told fans the news.

The podcast will be called Celebrity Side Hustles. It will feature Roxy and Matthew as hosts talking about what celebrities get up to aside from their day jobs.

Roxy and Matthew are good friends (Credit: Instagram/matthewwolfenden55)

Matthew and Roxy are both writers, who have written episodes of Doctors previously. Matthew has recently closed down the business he ran with ex-wife Charley Webb, Nordi Baby. Roxy is also well-known for being a yoga teacher.

Although the launch date of the podcast was not announced, Matthew declared: “Exciting things are a’coming.” He also told fans to “Watch this space.”

David’s exit was painful (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden leaves Emmerdale

Actor Matthew left Emmerdale last year after 17 years. Rumours first emerged David would make his exit in August 2023. However Matthew himself finally confirmed it in October. He took to the This Morning sofa to speak about his departure from the soap.

Matthew broke down in tears sharing: “The door’s left open, they’re not killing me off, I’ve been promised.”

David’s on-screen exit saw him discover stepson Jacob was in a relationship with his former love Victoria Sugden. Unable to stand the betrayal, David left to spend some time in London with ex Priya and their daughter Amba. It was then revealed earlier this year he would not be returning.

Roxy also stars in Drama Queens on ITVBe (Credit: ITV)

Leyla in Emmerdale

Meanwhile, Roxy‘s character, Leyla, remains on the soap.

After a busy few years that saw her shot by Meena, addicted to cocaine and the breakdown of her marriage to Doctor Liam Cavanagh, 2024 has so far been much quieter.

This was partly due to Roxy’s decision to take part in Dancing On Ice. Paired with Sylvain Longchambon, Roxy was eliminated fourth from the competition.

She has since taken part in ITV reality show Drama Queens. It delves into the real lives of several of our favourite soap actresses, including her Emmerdale co-stars Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt) and Amy Walsh (Tracy Robinson)

Usually private Roxy revealed her decision to take part in more personal shows came down to hitting 40.

“Something happens when you hit that age,” she told The Mirror. “You realise that, if you’re lucky, you’ve got another 40 years left; that life is pretty short.

“I just wanted to embrace new things. I think doing Drama Queens and Dancing On Ice was part of that.”

