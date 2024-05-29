BGT star Amanda Holden caused a stir with her dress for yesterday’s live show (May 28).

The popular talent show recently returned for its 17 season, and all eyes were on 53-year-old Amanda as the second semi-final kicked off last night.

The former actress and singer appeared in an elaborate white gown with dramatic sculpted sleeves and a low bodice. However, many viewers weren’t too impressed with her wardrobe choice.

BGT 2024: Amanda Holden wears elaborate structured white dress for live show

The long-running judge shared a sneak peek of her outfit in an Instagram video ahead of the live show.

“Sorry Mandy love but they chose an awful dress!! What it’s all about?” one fan questioned.

“It’s having a fight with itself,” another joked.

A third complained: “Dresses just seem to get more ridiculous.”

“Your dresses are normally fabulous this one is not,” a fourth fan commented. A fifth agreed, calling the gown “awful” and “tacky”.

Although there was a lot of negative reception, there were still many fans who loved the construction and look of the unique frock.

Amanda Holden’s dress was slammed on BGT last night (Credit: ITV)

‘Dream holiday wedding dress’

“Wow this dress is Absolutely Epic – you look Sensational as Always Amanda!!!!” one fan cheered.

“Omg that dress is beautiful,” another gushed. “Where is it from? Dream holiday wedding dress!”

“Wow that dress is stunning,” a third fan commented.

“That dress!! The earrings, the nails, the shoes on point!!” another fan who loved the entire ensemble said.

Amanda ‘nips’ out

A couple of commenters compared the gown to Amanda’s last BGT dress – which also caused controversy – but for a different reason.

For the first live show on Monday, the judge donned a skin-tight maroon leather gown with no bra.

“Last nights was better,” one disappointed fan commented on Amanda’s Tuesday gown, comparing it to her leather look on Monday.

“It’s a no for me tonight.. last night outfit was fantastic,” a second agreed.

A third fan joked: “Nips in check tonight.”

“At least we can’t see the nips for once,” another added.

TV personality Amanda has become infamous for her racy and revealing gowns. Over the years, her wardrobe choices have resulted in hundreds of Ofcom complaints.

BGT continues tonight (May 29) at 8pm on ITV1.

