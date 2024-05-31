Amanda Holden ‘insults’ Stephen Mulhern with comparison to BGT semi-finalist Andrew Curphey

Fans of BGT were left confused after judge Amanda Holden compared Stephen Mulhern to one of this year’s acts.

Last night (May 30), eight semi-finalists took to the stage and performed in front of the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, hoping to make it to this Sunday’s final.

The night’s first performer was Andrew Curphey, who showed off his dance moves while singing popular songs. Accompanied by dancers and confetti, Simon wasn’t impressed and hit the red buzzer.

Simon wasn’t impressed with Andrew’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden on BGT ‘ball of energy’

Critiquing his performance, Simon insisted Andrew would be better off pursuing a game show host career.

In agreement, Amanda said: “You were a fantastic ball of energy to open the show. It’s like you’ve already got your own fanbase. I’d take gameshow host If I were you.”

Following the performance, Amanda and Simon shared a quiet conversation before Amanda turned around to Andrew and said: “10 years ago, this was Stephen Mulhern. 10 years ago. Stephen Mulhern.”

Amanda compared Andrew’s performance to Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

‘Did Stephen Mulhern sing badly 10 years ago?’

Amanda’s head-turning remark left viewers confused, especially when TV presenter Stephen has never attempted a singing career.

“Amanda that was an insult to Stephen Mulhern,” one user wrote.

“To compare him to Stephen Mulhern is an absolute insult #BGT,” another person shared.

“Did Stephen Mulhern go on #BGT and sing very badly 10 years ago?” a third questioned.

“10 years ago that was Stephen Mulhern? This was in 1998? 26 years ago,” another stated.

“Imagine telling someone they’re a young Stephen Mulhern and expecting them to be grateful,” a fourth said.

