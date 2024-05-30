After her show-stopping performance at Hammersmith’s Apollo on Wednesday (May 29), Sydnie Christmas is refuting allegations that her theatre experience gave her an unfair advantage.

The 28-year-old singer wowed audiences with her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Following the performance, Sydnie received a well-deserved standing ovation from the judges – while Amanda Holden was brought to tears.

Sydnie Christmas was called out for her theatre experience (Credit: ITV)

Sydnie Christmas defends herself

The singer faced controversy when some suggested that her background in musical theatre gave her an advantage in the competition.

The BGT finalist has sung on cruise ships, including the Royal Caribbean International, where she starred as Rizzo in the musical Grease.

She made her debut in London as one of the lead voices in Lazarus, featuring the music of David Bowie, at the King’s Cross Theatre.

However, Sydnie has been candid about her experiences. Shutting down the ‘fix’ claims, she stated that – despite her experience – she had yet to make her break onto the West End stage.

My entire life, I’ve been trying to be on the West End stage.

In a behind-the-scenes clip ahead of her semi-final performance, Sydnie said: “My entire life, I’ve been trying to be on the West End stage. Getting to the final would be a massive thing. I’d like to think all the knockbacks have led to this one moment.”

After she was announced the winner of the third live semi-final show, the eager public took to social media to praise her performance.

One fan enthusiastically commented: “Sydnie Christmas is gonna win this year’s #BGT… It’s obvious #BritainsGotTalent.”

Another chimed in: “Sydnie Christmas’ performance gave me goosebumps. That girl has so much talent! #bgt #britainsgottalent.”

Further accolades came pouring in, with viewers calling her performance the “best” of the night.

Sydnie got a standing ovation from the judges. (Credit: ITV)

Sydnie Christmas on BGT

Following her stunning performance, Amanda Holden proclaimed: “I have to sit down, I thought I was going to pass out during that. Honestly, Sydnie when we saw your audition I had so many people come up and stop me.

“And tonight you have done even better, I just cannot believe your capacity and your fire and your strength.”

Alesha graded her performance an “11”, calling Sydnie “a superstar in the making”.

“And you have to wonder who were these idiots you auditioned for that didn’t give you the break before, they must be did,” Alesha continued. “The only people you need to trust is the audience, the audience always get it right.”

Read more: BGT judges branded a ‘cop out’ as viewers call for their axe: ‘Simon Cowell used to have a backbone’

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.