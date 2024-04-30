Amanda Holden lands new TV show as she follows Holly Willoughby to Netflix: ‘Dream do come true’

Amanda Holden has followed Holly Willoughby by landing herself a TV show over on Netflix.

The Britain’s Got Talent star will be fronting a new show, titled Cheaters: Unfinished Business, which will be filming soon…

Amanda Holden to front new Netflix show, Cheaters: Unfinished Business

It was announced today that Amanda will be fronting a new reality show on Netflix titled Cheaters: Unfinished Business.

The synopsis reads: “Netflix is in production on a new unscripted series hosted by Amanda Holden, which follows 8 ex-couples as they reunite at a retreat to confront each other after their relationship broke down due to cheating.

“The couples have signed up to an expert-led process in the hope that they can face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and decide whether they can forgive and forget.”

Cheaters: Unfinished Business starring Amanda Holden

The synopsis then continues: “Will the Cheaters be able to fight for forgiveness and win back the hearts of those they betrayed? Or say goodbye to their relationship for good?”

Amanda has also shared her thoughts on the series, describing hosting it as a “dream come true”.

“Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – and this is it!!” she said.

“A series about second chances and unfinished business! I can’t wait, along with our expert, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it!” she then added.

The show is currently taking applications to be involved, which you can learn more about here.

Amanda following in Holly Willoughby’s footsteps

Amanda isn’t the first ITV star to be snapped up by Netflix recently.

Holly Willoughby has landed the role of hosting Bear Grylls’ new show, Bear Hunt.

“Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators… @beargrylls,” the Netflix Twitter account wrote in March.

The synopsis reads: “Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show.”

The show will be airing next year.

Cheaters: Unfinished Business will be streaming on Netflix soon.

