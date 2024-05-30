BGT star Amanda Holden thought she was going to be ‘fired’ after her daughter hit her golden buzzer for her

BGT star Amanda Holden was concerned that her daughter’s actions on Sunday’s show (May 26) could have led to her losing her job.

The incident happened in the final episode of auditions before this week’s semi-finals…

What happened to Amanda Holden on BGT?

On Sunday night, the final round of auditions for this year’s edition of Britain’s Got Talent were shown.

Amongst those auditioning were Haribow – a double-dutch troupe from Japan.

The group wowed the audiences with their incredible double-dutch routine, which saw them dancing and doing flips between the jump ropes.

After their mesmerising performance, the audience made it very clear that they wanted the judges to hit the golden buzzer. However, all four judges had used up their golden buzzer allowance for the series.

“I’ve done two, I’ve got none left,” Amanda protested as calls for a golden buzzer came from the crowd.

“They really want a Golden Buzzer, don’t they?” Simon Cowell mused.

Haribow wowed the audience (Credit: ITV)

Amanda’s daughter hits golden buzzer

Amanda praised Haribow’s performance, whilst Alesha Dixon admitted she couldn’t hear herself think over the crowd’s urging to hit the golden buzzer.

“ou know sometimes, when you watch an audition, I’m sitting here thinking I genuinely don’t know what to say. When it’s brilliant like this it’s just – words aren’t really necessary,” Simon then said. “My son is literally going crazy right now.”

He then turned to where his son, Eric, and Amanda’s daughter, Hollie, were sitting in the front row.

“You do it,” he told them.

Hollie and Eric then raced over to the judges panel before slamming the golden buzzer together, booking Haribow an automatic slot in the semi-final.

“They pressed it for the audience,” Amanda remarked afterwards.

‘I thought I was going to get fired’ (Credit: ITV)

BGT star Amanda Holden feared the sack after golden buzzer incident

Sharing a clip of the incident on her Instagram, Amanda confessed she was worried she was going to lose her job on the panel after.

“I mean … I thought I was going to get fired as it was so unexpected my #HRH & Eric x even @simoncowell was wobbled but they have the first ever audience GOLDEN BUZZER,” she captioned the post.

“Simon told them to do it however I’m so glad he did. They are amazing my daughter was so excited when they came on. So deserved,” one fan commented.

“Loved this bit…go Hollie,” another follower wrote. “HRH getting you into trouble,” a third laughed.

Haribow performed in Tuesday’s (May 28) semi-final – and wowed the audience once again, with parts of their routine done blindfolded this time!

They were up against Ravi’s Dream Team for a slot in the final. They won the public vote, meaning they’ll be performing on Sunday (June 2).

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.