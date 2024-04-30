Amanda Holden has been ‘reaching out’ to fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell, according to a report.

Reality series boss Simon is said to be hoping this year’s series will be a success.

And his pal Amanda has apparently been teaming up with Simon’s fiancée Lauren Silverman to try and support Simon’s hopes.

Simon Cowell has been on BGT for years (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell news

According to Closer, Simon wants this series to be a success.

Furthermore, a source told Closer: “Simon is pinning his hopes on this year’s series. The show’s success means so much to him and he takes it very personally if it doesn’t do well – he will do everything to keep it on air.”

Amanda has been a part of BGT for many years (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Closer suggests Amanda – whose family recently moved to the Cotswolds, a few miles from where Simon and his family live – is “fiercely loyal” to Simon, especially after her recent spat with Sharon Osbourne.

Furthermore, the insider added: “Amanda has been regularly checking in on Simon with late-night phone calls. Simon has always trusted Amanda’s judgement and together with Lauren, the pair are determined to ensure Simon is fit and ready, and feeling more confident for the live shows in June.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell for comment on Closer’s story.

Simon Cowell poses for pics with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric (Credit: Cover Images)

BGT 2024

Recently, Amanda gushed over her close bond with Simon. She told the Mirror: “I see him most weekends in the Cotswolds, so it would be very uncomfortable for him to not employ me.

“For years I was saying, ‘you need to come to the Cotswolds – this is the place you can switch off and take your eyelashes off!’ And Lauren was very, very keen. When they found somewhere I was delighted. They are super-happy.”

BGT 2024 continues on Saturday May 4 at 7.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

