TV star Ant McPartlin has welcomed his first baby with wife Anne-Marie Corbett this week. Ant shared the news on May 14, where he showed off their bundle of joy’s name, gender and an adorable first snap.

Ant penned: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Now, in the aftermath of their new arrival, it’s claimed the telly star has made a sweet gesture to best pal Declan Donnelly.

Ant McPartlin welcomes first baby

Anne-Marie gave birth to Wilder at the London Clinic on Tuesday. According to The Sun, formalities have already been decided for the little one.

The publication claimed that insiders have revealed that Ant has made Dec his son’s godfather. It comes after after Dec made Ant a godfather to his two kids, Isla and Jack.

They are going to be absolutely wonderful, doting parents and Ant cannot wait to be a hands-on dad.

Friends close to the couple apparently told the newspaper of Ant and Anne-Marie’s excitement as they settle in with their new arrival.

The source said: “Ant and Anne Marie are beyond thrilled – their little family is complete.

Ant and Dec attended the BAFTAs together over the weekend (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

“They’ve been overwhelmed with lovely messages from friends, family and fans and are still wading through them all now. They are incredibly grateful to everyone.”

They are going to be absolutely wonderful, doting parents.

The friend went on to say: “They are going to be absolutely wonderful, doting parents and Ant cannot wait to be a hands-on dad, changing the nappies and just spending time with little Wilder.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ant for comment.

Ant and Dec share a close friendship (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Wilder’s name explained

According to online websites the name Wilder means “untamed” or “wild”. The name Patrick means “noble,” and “son of Patrick”.

And it’s thought that Wilder’s middle name is a nod to Anne-Marie’s late father, Paddy.

Fans of the TV star were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments of their announcement. One gushed: “A huge congratulations to you and the family and to your new addition.

“Such a wonderful and strong name too. Welcome to the world Wilder.”

Another chimed in: “Welcome to the world Wilder.”

A third said: “Out of all the people in the world to become a dad, Ant deserves it so much.”

Meanwhile, fellow telly favourites also shared their best wishes.

Davina McCall said: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING!!!! Congratulations to ALL of you.”

Whilst Fred Sirieix simply wrote: “Congrats.”

