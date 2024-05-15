Susanna Reid shares gushing message to Ant McPartlin on GMB following baby announcement

Susanna Reid shared a gushing message with new dad Ant McPartlin on GMB today (Wednesday May 15).

Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 48, and his wife Anne-Marie welcomed son Wilder into the world yesterday.

The baby is Ant’s first child, although he is also stepdad to Anne-Marie’s two daughters Poppy and Daisy.

The telly star shared his happy news on Tuesday (May 14) morning on Instagram with a touching post.

And earlier today, Susanna took the opportunity to wish Ant and his family all the best as she and Ed Balls looked at what stories had made the front of the day’s newspapers.

Ant McPartlin baby news celebrated

As Susanna and Ed examined Wednesday’s headlines, Susanna read aloud the caption than accompanied Ant’s social media announcement.

He’d written on the upload giving fans a first sight of little Wilder: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Susanna followed up with effusive well wishes, saying: “Huge congratulations!”

Absolutely amazing. Gorgeous. Well done Ant and Anne-Marie. Lovely!

She went on, also mentioning the new mum by name: “Absolutely amazing. Gorgeous. Well done Ant and Anne-Marie. Lovely!”

Other celebs have also weighed in with offering all their best on social media.

Davina McCall was extremely excited by the news, celebrating on Ant’s post: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING!!!! Congratulations to ALL of you.”

Myleene Klass wrote: “Congratulations. Over the moon for you all xx.”

Susanna’s co-star Charlotte Hawkins meanwhile added: “Ahh big congratulations!!”

“Omg congrats!!!! So happy for you,” cooed Ashley Roberts.

And Amanda Holden chipped in: “Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations.”

