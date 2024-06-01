Barney Walsh on the axe of The Larkins with dad Bradley: ‘We made two seasons and we really enjoyed it’

Barney Walsh, who will be appearing on Celebrity Catchphrase tonight (June 1), previously opened up about the cancellation of The Larkins, which he starred in alongside his dad Bradley Walsh.

In the comedy-drama, Bradley played the main part of Pop Larkin while Barney had the recurring role of PC Harness.

The show debuted in October 2021 but was axed 13 months later after its second series due to its drop in ratings. It was an adaptation of H. E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May.

Bradley and Barney are also the hosts of Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

Barney Walsh: ‘The Larkins was great’

“The Larkins was great and we made two great seasons and a lovely Christmas special and we really enjoyed it and it was a lovely heartfelt 1950s 1960s Britain twee very, very lovely,” Barney told Express at the Inside Soap Awards last year.

Since its cancellation, Barney has since secured a role in the BBC hit show Casualty as Cameron Mickelthwaite.

Talking about the job, Barney said his role feels “incredible” because “it’s so true and so real”.

“We’re honouring the NHS which is so important to me so this is an incredible thing to be a part of.”

Barney plays the role of Mickelthwaite in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam’

Kickstarting the role earlier this year, Barney said in a press release: “It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty.

“It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam,” he continued.

While they no longer work together in The Larkins, Bradley and Barney currently host the latest revival of Gladiators and star in their own TV series, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Read more: How Bradley Walsh and son Barney healed ‘rifts’ with Breaking Dad series: ‘Makes it worth it’

Celebrity Catchphrase airs today (June 1) from 5.30pm on ITV1.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.