BGT 2024 hit with complaints as Bobby Goldfinn returns to audition for fourth time: ‘So annoying’

BGT 2024 viewers were not too happy as Bobby Goldfinn returned to audition for a fourth time.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Sunday night (May 26) for the final lot of auditions for this year’s series. Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli were all on hand to try and find the superstar from the UK.

But near the end of the programme, comedian Bobby Goldfinn made his return – and fans w were not too impressed.

Bobby made a return to the BGT stage (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Goldfinn auditions on BGT 2024 again

Comedian Bobby Goldfinn, who wears a goldfish mask, auditioned for the first time on BGT last month. He attempted to tell jokes – but forgot the punchline as he has a memory of a goldfish.

Not impressed, all four judges pressed their red buzzers – but the act returned a further two more times to audition. Each time, he forgot the punchline. And even hosts Ant and Dec had to escort him off stage.

Amanda even dropped a naughty word (Credit: ITV)

Amanda swears seeing Bobby on BGT 2024

But during the final lot of auditions on Sunday (May 26) Bobby was back – much to the shock of the judges.

What, is he really performing again?

As he walked on stage Simon quipped: “We’ve already seen him.” While Amanda dropped a swear word that was bleeped out after she saw Bobby.

Performing a knock-knock joke, Alesha said: “What, is he really performing again?” And much like his previous auditions, he failed to tell the joke correctly – with all four judges pressing their buzzer.

The judges were stunned to see Bobby (Credit: ITV)

BGT fans react to Bobby auditioning again

And it’s fair to say Bobby’s return got plenty of BGT fans riled up. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “[Expletive] sake, not that fish again.” A second chimed in and added: “Why is the fish back? I hate this thing! So annoying!”

Great to see Bobby Goldfinn back on tonight. Very funny guy

However, other fans were over the moon to see Bobby back. One fan wrote: “OMG GIVE BOBBY A GOLDEN BUZZER.” Someone else added: “Great to see Bobby Goldfinn back on tonight. Very funny guy.” A third proclaimed: “BOBBY GOLDFIN!!!!!”

BGT 2024 continues with a new episode on Monday, May 27, at 8:00pm on ITV and ITVX.

