Piers Morgan tipped to make BGT return after being ‘approached several times’

Piers Morgan was once tipped to make a spectacular return to BGT – which is on tonight (May 26).

The outspoken TV star was a judge on the show between 2007 and 2010. And a return to Britain’s Got Talent could be on the cards in the future…

The 59-year-old was a judge on the show (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube)

Piers Morgan to return to Britain’s Got Talent?

Piers was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for four years between 2006 and 2010. He was also a judge on the US version of the show between 2006 and 2011.

However, he quit both to focus on his CNN show, Piers Morgan Live.

In 2020, Piers revealed that BGT bosses had asked him on numerous occasions to return – however, he didn’t want to do it without Simon.

“I was approached several times to go back to Britain’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell got injured,” he told OK! at the time.

“That would have been quite fun, but I’d rather do it with him.”

A move back to BGT would be ‘risky’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bookies tip Piers Morgan to return to Britain’s Got Talent

Last month, Instant Casino revealed their odds for Piers to return to the show.

They currently have the 59-year-old at 6/1 to return to the show next year.

They also have him at 3/1 to return to the show in 2026 or later.

“Piers Morgan is a polarising character and very opinionated. We all know he loves to not do the norm and do things that spark conversation and debate online/ across socials. It would I think, bring viewers back,” PR expert Rochelle White told the Daily Star.

The TV star could ruffle some feathers (Credit: CoverImages.com)

“Piers Morgan’s return to Britain’s Got Talent would be sure to cause conversation,” Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing at Slingo said.

“He is capable of captivating audiences and ruffling feathers in equal measure. This would be great for headlines and social media engagement, both of which follow wherever he goes,” he then added.

However, he confessed it could be “risky”.

Read more: Susanna Reid gushes as Piers Morgan makes ITV comeback and ‘nearly storms’ into GMB

Britain’s Got Talent is on tonight (Sunday, May 26) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.