BGT 2024 hits back at ‘fakery’ claims as show accused of ‘creating acts out of thin air’: ‘The public will feel the wool is being pulled’

BGT 2024 has been embroiled in a fakery row, with producers accused of creating acts to take part in the show.

However, the hit ITV show has since hit back at the claims…

BGT 2024 accused of ‘creating acts out of thin air’

The Sun has claimed that producers of Britain’s Got Talent have been secretly creating acts from scratch.

They claim that the Witch from 2022 and last year’s The Clown were concocted by the show’s producers.

“Scouting for talent on shows is nothing new but to actually be creating acts out of thin air is ridiculous,” a source told the publication.

“The Witch went down so well that bosses wanted to recreate the hype. They thought playing on Simon’s clown phobia would be ideal so pulled ideas together,” they then continued.

They then claimed that the role of The Clown was given to a freelance actor named Andrew Fletcher.”

However, whilst The Witch reached the show’s final in 2022, the Clown didn’t fair as well.

The source then continued, saying: “The public will feel the wool is being pulled if this sort of things goes on. It’s as if they’ve been lied to — even if the goal was to make the best show possible.”

There have been rumours that this year’s The Dark Hero – a singing Batman – is fake. However, sources claim that he is the real deal.

However, BGT has since hit back at the rumours.

“Contestants all have their own established talents. We support the production of their performance to help make it the best it can be for our stage,” they said in a statement.

Britain’s Got Talent replaced

Fans of the show will be left disappointed next Saturday because BGT won’t be airing!

2006 Bond movie Casino Royale will be airing in BGT’s slot instead. It will be airing on Sunday night instead in a major scheduling shake-up.

However, fans believe there’s a simple reason behind this move – Eurovision.

The hit singing contest will be airing on BBC One on Saturday night, which would mean BGT would be in competition with it.

“They know everyone will watch Eurovision on BBC One,” one fan tweeted upon hearing the news.

“They moved BGT last year too. Eurovision pulled in around 8.5 million viewers last year,” another said.

“Interesting to see that ITV have postponed next week’s BGT until Sunday. Now I’m not a fan of Eurovision, but the fact that ITV has chosen to move one of its biggest flagship shows is a telling sign that they feel threatened by the Doctor Who-Eurovision combo,” a third wrote.

Britain’s Got Talent will continue on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.40pm on Sunday, May 12.

