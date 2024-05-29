BGT hit with raft of Ofcom complaints as ‘insensitive’ act pokes fun at ‘tragedy’

BGT 2024 has been hit by a number of viewer complaints to Ofcom following a Titanic-themed performance from semi-finalist Chantaaaal.

The ITV show is currently in its semi-final stages, with performers taking to the stage every night this week in the hope of securing a place in Sunday’s (June 2) grand final.

But one particular hopeful, drag artist Chantaaaal, has sparked controversy amongst viewers ahead of their performance later this week.

Drag act Chantaaaal sparked uproar with a Titanic-themed routine on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Complaints over BGT 2024 Titanic audition

Chantaaaal was put through to the next round on Saturday (May 25), after performing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, donning an RMS Titanic costume. The audition ended with Chantaaaal’s dress being raised up to create the shape of an iceberg.

Since the show, ITV have reportedly received 78 Ofcom complaints, with viewers accusing the show of being “insensitive” and poking fun at a tragedy.

Likewise, social media has been flooded by criticism from Britain’s Got Talent viewers.

“Lovely tribute to all the poor souls who perished aboard the Titanic,” one person tweeted.

I’ll be honest, that Titanic Drag Act was SUPER distasteful and not funny in the slightest #BGT pic.twitter.com/K2i3lYLND4 — R’M (@Robynnnnnnnn) May 25, 2024

Another said: “I actually don’t know how that Titanic act made it to television…like people edited and approved of this ?!!! It’s disgusting, people DIED!! It’s a tragedy it is NOT funny. Really really distasteful…”

Let’s all laugh at the titanic sinking and all those thousand of men women and children that died , hilarious #bgt pic.twitter.com/lyFCahSA70 — criticaltv (@criticaltv1) May 25, 2024

Someone else also agreed: “Why do people think it is funny to mock tragedies like Titanic just because it was over a hundred years ago? Over a thousand people died in that disaster. It is no laughing matter. #bgt.”

ED! have contacted ITV representatives for comment on this story.

Read More: BGT judge Alesha Dixon ‘savaged by the audience’ over her critique of shadow puppeteer Matteo

So what did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.