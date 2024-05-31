Simon Cowell blasted as he presses red button for BGT 2024 semi-finalist Andrew Curphey: ‘Just not fair’

BGT 2024 fans were not too happy with Simon Cowell over his behaviour towards a semi-finalist.

The ITV show returned to screens for the fourth semi-final on Thursday (May 30). And one act hoping to impress the judges, and the nation, to bag a spot in the final was Andrew Curphey.

However, things took an awkward turn when Simon pressed the red buzzer – and fans were left up in arms about it.

The drama teacher took to the BGT 2024 stage (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024: Simon buzzes act

Andrew, a drama teacher from Cheshire, put on a jaw-dropping performance at the start of the BGT 2023. Wearing a dazzling gold suit, he sang a medley of iconic disco tunes including I’m Still Standing and We Are Family.

But it didn’t take long for Simon to press his red buzzer halfway through. And it’s fair to say fans were left raging at their screens over his decision.

Simon pressed his red buzzer (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 fans slam Simon Cowell

Rushing to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Seriously Simon? NO NEED TO RED HIM!.”

Extremely rude of little Simon Coward to buzz.

Someone else added: “Why put him through to the semi-final if you’re going to buzz him. It’s just not fair on the performers.” Another chimed in and agreed: “Well that was awkward.”

A fourth echoed their thoughts, and said: “Extremely rude of little Simon Coward to buzz anyone who has been put through by the judges!”

Simon soon shared his thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Simon says ‘the singing wasn’t great’

After his performance, Andrew heard what the judges thought. Simon explained: “Andrew, I really like you – as a game show host. Honestly, I’m not kidding! I think you would be brilliant, you’ve got a great personality, you’re really funny.”

The audience then booed Simon’s comments, he went on: “I’m trying to be constructive! The singing wasn’t great.”

What did the other judges say?

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli then cut in to stand up and tell Andrew his act was “big, loud and proud.” He added: “You know how to get a party started, you had everybody on their feet… so entertaining!”

Andrew’s performance went down a treat with Amanda Holden too. She agreed and said: “You were a fantastic ball of energy to open the show.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Weeping Bruno Tonioli ‘speechless’ as BGT act moves him to tears: ‘I am so proud of you’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.