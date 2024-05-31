Weeping Bruno Tonioli ‘speechless’ as BGT act moves him to tears: ‘I am so proud of you’

During last night’s BGT semi-final, judge Bruno Tonioli was visibly moved to tears by the all-boy dance troupe Phoenix Boys.

The group of young dancers performed a routine to John Farnham’s You’re The Voice.

Wearing all white, the 37 talented performers showcased their skills as they executed their energetic choreography that included leaps, twirls and flips.

The performance was designed to echo the theme of being the voices of the future.

Phoenix Boys blew the judges away with their routine. (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli reacts to BGT performance

As the routine concluded, an emotional Bruno praised the group exuberantly. He gushed: “It felt like I was in heaven and surrounded by angels. That was so beautiful. So inspired. The choreography was superb. Your choreographer did a fantastic job.

“I am so proud of you. I am speechless.”

Fellow judges Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden also shared high hopes for the troupe.

“For me, it was about the message and the beauty of the entire cast, the staging was gorgeous, the choreography was perfection,” Amanda agreed. “And I could feel how much it meant to all of you, every single one of you cared very deeply about what you were doing.”

Simon also called the dance a “gorgeous performance”.

The group was propelled into the top three via public vote but faced a challenging moment when a split decision among the judges left their fate hanging in the balance.

Bruno Tonioli was visibly emotional after the performance (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Despite not securing a spot in the final, the dance troupe left a lasting imprint on fans, who took to social media to sing their praises.

“Phoenix Boys are so talented and full of passion,” one fan gushed.

Another agreed: “WOW huge well done Phoenix Boys that was such an incredible and powerful dance routine I loved it so much! :)”

“The Phoenix Boys were incredible,” a third viewer wrote.

Their journey on BGT had a spectacular start when they received Bruno’s golden buzzer during their first appearance.

And the former Strictly judge shared a personal connection with the group, revealing that they reminded him of his own days as a young dancer.

Congratulating the troupe after their first audition, the judge shared some words of encouragement. “People don’t really understand how hard it is to succeed as a dancer. The work that goes into it, the passion. And you literally do it for nothing. You do it for love. And I felt that,” he continued.

“What really touches people is when you perform from the heart. It’s the truth of your performance. That’s what remains in people’s mind.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight (Friday, May 31) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

