BGT 2024 act The Dark Hero performed in last night’s semi-final (May 31), with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly getting a little more than they bargained for as the singer refused to exit the stage.

The Dark Hero performed Let It Go from Frozen while dressed as Batman. However, after receiving his critique from the panel, Ant and Dec gestured for The Dark Hero to exit the stage.

However, making the most of his moment in the spotlight on live TV, The Dark Hero took the chance to make a political statement. And it was one that left Dec gritting his teeth and eyeing the judges over what to do next.

The Dark Hero made the most of his live TV moment last night on the last BGT 2024 semi-final (Credit: ITV)

The Dark Hero issues Ukraine statement

After the judges had critiqued The Dark Hero’s performance, Ant and Dec thanked the singer and gestured for him to leave the stage.

However, as the exit music played, the opera singer decided that he wasn’t done just yet. Instead, he declared that he had something that he wanted to say as the hosts backed away and tried to get on with the live show.

Dec looked incredibly awkward as he walked away from the singer (Credit: ITV)

Halting proceedings, The Dark Hero stood firm on the stage and declared: “And one more thing, my heart goes out to the people of Ukraine tonight.”

Ant and Dec continued to shuffle away from the BGT hopeful, with Ant saying: “Thank you, thank you Dark Hero.”

Dec looked pretty awkward, gritting his teeth and looking at the judges.

After a few seconds of awkward silence from the hosts, Dec then added: “We’re taking a break now.”

BGT 2024: Viewers react

Those watching at home were divided over Ant and Dec’s behaviour. In fact, many asked why the boys “shut that down so fast”.

“What’s wrong with supporting Ukraine? Don’t know why they shut that down so fast. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent,” said one.

Another added: “Batman managing to slip in an unexpected political coda in there at the end about Ukraine. Ant and Dec moving swiftly stage left to prevent further statements. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent.”

“Notice how #bgt just shut down any mention of Ukraine? Despite Ukrainian contestants?” said another.

“@antanddec couldn’t get away fast enough,” another claimed.

“The way Ant and Dec were panicking when he said my heart goes out to Ukraine is crazy. Scared that it’s going to get too political,” another claimed.

The BGT 2024 final airs tomorrow night (June 2) on ITV1 at 8pm.

