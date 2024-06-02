BGT 2024 viewers ‘outraged’ as The Trickstars confirmed to be wildcard act: ‘There were so many better options’

BGT 2024 viewers were not too happy about the show’s wildcard being dog act The Trickstars.

The ITV show returned to screens on Sunday (June 2) for its 2024 final. Acts like dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa and singing impressionist Mike Woodhams all took to the stage in a bid to win the £250,000 prize, as well as the slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were also on hand to judge the final performances.

However, at the start of the show it was revealed that this year’s wildcard act is The Trickstars – and fans were divided at the decision.

The Trickstars returned as the wildcard (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 wildcard act revealed as The Trickstars

The Trickstars is a dog act that features Lucy Heath and her team of amazing dogs. She had previously finished in the top three during the first semi-finals earlier this week.

But she was brought back for the live final on Sunday (June 2) – and she definitely put on a jaw-dropping performance with her four-legged friends.

It was a very, very, very easy decision

Confirming the news of The Trickstar’s return, Simon said: “You know the conversation lasted 20 seconds.

“We all said the same act so it was a very, very, very easy decision.”

Simon said the decision was ‘very easy’ (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024: Simon said it was a ‘very easy decision’

However, fans watching at home were not too impressed and were quick to share their thoughts on X.

One person fumed: “A [expletive] dog act as the wildcard. All that talent they could have picked.” Someone else added: “Embarrassing decision.”

That’s it. I’m finished watching this programme

A third penned: “I’m outraged that the bloody dog act is the wildcard there were so many better performances & choices they could’ve made BGT.”

Another raged: “Well as far I am concerned that’s it. I’m finished watching this programme.”

The BGT act put on a show with her dogs (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to BGT wildcard

But other BGT fans were quick to defend the act with one writing: “Trickstars are so good, the best wildcard choice.” A second penned: “So happy #Trickstars are the wild card. Such an amazing act.”

Trickstars are so good, the best wildcard choice

Another said: “WOW well done again the Trickstars and welcome back to this year’s final I’m happy that you did and that was another fantastic performance tonight!”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent star Sydnie Christmas tipped to win 2024 series ahead of final

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.