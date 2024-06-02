The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final airs tonight and bookies have already predicted who will walk away as the winner.

Tonight’s show (June 2) will see a variety of talent take to the stage in the hope of becoming the winner. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will judge the final performances.

But it will be down to the viewers to pick the winner. According to bookies, one popular contestant has been tipped to win.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final

Ladbrokes have predicted that singer Sydnie Christmas will win tonight. Odds are placed at 2/5 for her to be crowned the champion.

Comedian Alex Mitchell is next with odds placed at 4/2 while dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaa are at 7/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told OK!: “We’ve seen some sensational acts along the way, but it all boils down to tonight’s final, where the odds suggest it’s going to take something pretty special to stop Sydnie Christmas from winning the series.”

This week, 28-year-old singer Sydnie wowed audiences with her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way in the semi-final.

However, following her performance, Sydnie hit back at ‘fix’ allegations after some people claimed her theatre experience gave her an unfair advantage.

She has sung on cruise ships, including the Royal Caribbean International, where she starred as Rizzo in the musical Grease. However, she insisted she hasn’t yet made it to the West End stage.

Sydnie Christmas on BGT

In a behind-the-scenes clip ahead of her semi-final performance, Sydnie said: “My entire life, I’ve been trying to be on the West End stage. Getting to the final would be a massive thing. I’d like to think all the knockbacks have led to this one moment.”

My entire life, I’ve been trying to be on the West End stage.

Many viewers have also declared Sydnie their winner. One gushed on X this week: “Oh my that was insanely good. Winner right there. Sydnie Christmas well done.”

Another wrote: “Prediction for @ITV’s @BGT winner #BGT Sydnie Christmas.”

The Britain’s Got Talent final airs tonight from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

